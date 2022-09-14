Controversial pot and media personality Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her thoughts on ladies who wear fake eyelashes

The outspoken star said women who wear fake lashes will end up without eyelash hair follicles due to the glue

Fans quickly put Ntsiki Mazwai to order, telling her there is nothing wrong with wearing fake eyelashes

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ntsiki Mazwai has made a name for always speaking her mind, which is why some fans often refer to her as the female version of Nota Baloyi.

Ntsiki Mazwai has fired shots at women who wear fake eyelashes. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai.

Source: Instagram

The media personality, who is always in the news for the wrong reasons, recently angered fans when she gave her thoughts on a beauty trend that millions of women and men have jumped on.

Taking to her Twitter page, the presenter of Unpopular Opinion with Ntsiki Mazwai fired shots at ladies who enhance their beauty using fake eyelashes. She said the glue used to stick the lashes will affect their hair follicles.

Ntsiki Mazwai even gave an example of women whose hairlines are receding due to wearing wigs all the time. She tweeted:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"May I ask a question? Ladies..what if your eyelashes eventually stop growing and the hair follicles die off from all the glue from wearing lashes??? Like how there is a generation of women with no hair lines, what if we are about to have a generation of women with no eyelashes?"

Social media users quickly jumped to her timeline to share mixed views on the matter.

@LinBarby said:

"Nothing wrong with that. There are people born without them and are living just fine, we will survive as well."

@IamMissB said:

"Eyi sisi it's alot! The hairline is a pandemic, even women with locs fell for it. I also wonder how grannies with BBL's will look? Those things lose shape and eventually collapse. No lashes no hairline and no ability to sit down Tragic."

@grootsuster noted:

"You’re forgetting those of us that overplucked our perfectly thick brows during that thin brow era So now imagine no hairline, no brows, no lashes "

Thuso Mbedu shares cool video alongside her co-stars from The Woman King, SA can't wait for the movie release

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Thuso Mbedu is having fun with her co-stars from the highly anticipated movie The Woman King featuring stars such as Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch, John Boyega and South African star Siv Ngesi.

The stunner turned heads with her elegant black dress at the movie's world premiere on Friday. Thuso rocked a black-figure hugging dress that showed off her hourglass figure.

Taking to her Twitter page, Thuso Mbedu shared a cool clip while having fun with her co-stars at the Toronto International Film Festival. The star's fans flooded her timeline with comments about how they can't wait for the movie's release.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News