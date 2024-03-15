A local woman participated in a TikTok trend showcasing her educational background versus her current job

She showcased her LLB law degree and revealed that she works in customer service at Amazon

Her now-viral post sparked questions and discussion about the challenges of finding legal work in Mzansi

A woman shared her qualifications versus her current job. Image: @aralasi1

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman shared a video revealing what degree she has versus what she is currently doing.

LLB graduate shares current job

Participating in the trending TikTok challenge, Alu (@aralasi1) shared a video showing herself on her graduation day, wearing a stunning printed dress and graduation attire, as she collected her LLB degree from the University of Free State.

The video then transitioned to show Alu at her Amazon call centre job, where she works as a customer service representative.

Check out her video below:

SA reacts to woman's Amazon job

Many netizens responded to the video with questions as they wondered how @aralasi1 got into the American multinational corporation and technology company.

Others commented on the challenges of studying law and actually working in the legal industry in South Africa.

@Babyyy_Bluee replied:

"Me watching this as a first-year student in law ."

Beddy Brown responded:

"A win is a win Some people are still unemployed ey ."

sihlemasuku557 commented:

"What happening with Law courses guys? Everyone I know who did law is not practising."

Sihle Maseko commented:

"Let us not give up!!!!!"

Phunyuka Bemphethe responded:

"I just applied at Amazon I am hoping they take meplease also check legal assistant remote jobs in America Sisi."

preacherhlophe commented:

"I am an LLB holder as well and I am a business Improvement Analyst because of the grace of God."

Woman shares why she dropped out of law school in third year

In another story, Brielfly News reported that a young lady, Thato Radebe, shared why she dropped out of law school at a third-year level.

Thato took to her TikTok account to share her reasons. In the video, Thato revealed she was doing the four-year LLB degree at the University of Pretoria and had full private funding.

She said dropping out of varsity was a matter of life and death, and she chose life. She went on to say that her mental and physical health was below the gutter, she had a lot of pressure from her family, and the work environment was not ideal.

