A South African woman recently celebrated the grand opening of her restaurant, Hornox RoadHouse & Steakhouse

She shared her accomplishments online and her desire to create jobs on Facebook

The post was met with positive comments and congratulations from South Africans who were inspired by her success

A driven businesswoman inspired Mzansi when she shared news of having her own restaurant. Image: by We Are Trending Mzansi

Source: Facebook

A South African woman with a drive for entrepreneurship recently celebrated opening her restaurant, Hornox RoadHouse & Steakhouse.

A Facebook post by We Are Trending Mzansi features images of the proud restaurant owner, her steakhouse establishment and the staff she has hired.

In the post, the woman shared her hopes to create more employment opportunities and celebrated proud South African and woman-owned brands.

"Look at God and thank you to my mom for grooming me to be the woman I am today ❤️❤️," the woman said in the post.

SA celebrates restaurant owner

The post was flooded with positive messages from netizens who were moved and inspired by the woman's success.

Amaka Kingsley commented:

"More congrats may God richly bless you."

Gaoza Mogatle replied:

"Congratulations babygal. Where is this?"

Thembi Twala wrote:

"Well done sweetheart MAY GOD BLESS AND STRENGTHEN YOUR EFFORT ."

Tembeka Mzakwe reacted:

"You go girl Congratulations ❤."

Vonline Store said:

"Congratulations to you, young lady. Ladies are doing lots of amazing things these days. Kudos to the hardworking and smart women."

Bukola Goodluck replied:

"Congratulations, I tap from your success i wish to be celebrated soon."

Young woman's cabbage business goes viral

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young woman took to Twitter to show off her business, and many were impressed by the lady's hustle.

One lady was beaming with pride as she unveiled her business. Palesa Motaung shared photos of her hustle, and South Africans were impressed. The young woman who sells cabbages for a living has inspired many to chase and follow their dreams.

Palesa Motaung revealed in her caption that she is known as cabbage-girl, and the young lady went on to share that in March, they sold 35 worth R617K. She added that the current farm gate price for cabbage was R16.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News