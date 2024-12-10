A woman shared footage of ladies working as human mannequins at a local mall, leaving shoppers doing double-takes

According to comments, these dedicated performers must maintain their poses for a while, with some staying perfectly still for more than 90 minutes straight

The video sparked widespread reactions, as many users were shocked to learn that being a live mannequin is a real job

A TikTok video posted by @lotusthusi has left viewers doing double takes after capturing women working as live mannequins at a local mall.

She captioned alongside the surprising footage of the perfectly posed performers:

"You had to look twice like me, didn't you?"

Watch the video here.

More than just standing still

The video shows four women positioned near the window of the store, modelling outfits while remaining incredibly motionless next to actual mannequins, making it hard to tell them apart at first glance.

While the specific store wasn't mentioned, comments revealed that shoppers have spotted these live mannequins at various malls, including Clearwater.

When the creator returned after spending quite a bit of time shopping elsewhere, she was amazed to find them in the same spot and doing the same poses.

One commenter, @Elzhaan, confirmed this unique profession:

"This was me on Saturday. It's a real job."

Live mannequins leave Mzansi in disbelief

Hundreds of TikTok users flooded the comment section with mixed reactions, ranging from amusement to disbelief at the unique job.

@QuizBoffens exclaimed with amazement:

"They look so real omg 😭😭😭"

@khudu14 shared their potential reaction:

"Everytime a person passes by, I would laugh 😭😭😭😂"

@Her., who was curious about the performers' movements, asked:

"Please tell me they ended up rotating, 😭 because-"

To which the creator @lotusthusi replied:

"Nope, I went into a different store, spent an hour and 30, when I passed again they were still standing the exact same way 😭"

@thatopitso517 questioned with curiosity:

"How long are they supposed to stand like this?"

@T🧚🏽‍♀️ confessed with humour:

"Unfortunately, I'm too childish for this job 😭"

@uppity African 💋:

"I saw them in Clearwater and they were smiling at me😭"

