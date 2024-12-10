"Should I Ask? Ladies Shock Shoppers After Hustling As Live Mannequins At Mall
- A woman shared footage of ladies working as human mannequins at a local mall, leaving shoppers doing double-takes
- According to comments, these dedicated performers must maintain their poses for a while, with some staying perfectly still for more than 90 minutes straight
- The video sparked widespread reactions, as many users were shocked to learn that being a live mannequin is a real job
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
A TikTok video posted by @lotusthusi has left viewers doing double takes after capturing women working as live mannequins at a local mall.
She captioned alongside the surprising footage of the perfectly posed performers:
"You had to look twice like me, didn't you?"
Watch the video here.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
More than just standing still
The video shows four women positioned near the window of the store, modelling outfits while remaining incredibly motionless next to actual mannequins, making it hard to tell them apart at first glance.
While the specific store wasn't mentioned, comments revealed that shoppers have spotted these live mannequins at various malls, including Clearwater.
When the creator returned after spending quite a bit of time shopping elsewhere, she was amazed to find them in the same spot and doing the same poses.
One commenter, @Elzhaan, confirmed this unique profession:
"This was me on Saturday. It's a real job."
Live mannequins leave Mzansi in disbelief
Hundreds of TikTok users flooded the comment section with mixed reactions, ranging from amusement to disbelief at the unique job.
@QuizBoffens exclaimed with amazement:
"They look so real omg 😭😭😭"
@khudu14 shared their potential reaction:
"Everytime a person passes by, I would laugh 😭😭😭😂"
@Her., who was curious about the performers' movements, asked:
"Please tell me they ended up rotating, 😭 because-"
To which the creator @lotusthusi replied:
"Nope, I went into a different store, spent an hour and 30, when I passed again they were still standing the exact same way 😭"
@thatopitso517 questioned with curiosity:
"How long are they supposed to stand like this?"
@T🧚🏽♀️ confessed with humour:
"Unfortunately, I'm too childish for this job 😭"
@uppity African 💋:
"I saw them in Clearwater and they were smiling at me😭"
Other stories about unique jobs in SA
- The top 28 high-paying careers show South Africans are looking for unconventional ways to earn a living.
- 50 of the best remote work opportunities you could try to get out of the office in SA.
- Short courses open new doors as more people seek skills for the 20 in-demand careers.
Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a versatile writer and editor with expertise across platforms. Currently a human interest writer at Briefly News, she began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later specialized in professional documents at Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing.