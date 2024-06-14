Baroka FC Boss Khurishi Mphahlele Said Coach Dan Malesela's Suspension Did Not Affect Promotion Bid
- Baroka FC chairman Khurishi Mphahlele said he does not regret suspending coach Dan Malesela at the start of the PSL playoffs
- Mphahlele said the change in management played no role in the side's struggles to gain promotion to the PSL after they gained two points from three matches
- Local football fans took to social media to say Baroka made a mistake while they believe the Limpopo side will fail to qualify for the PSL
Despite their struggles in the PSL playoffs, Baroka FC chairman Khurishi Mphahlele said he does not regret suspending coach Dan Malesela after the first match.
The Limpopo side is at the bottom of the three-team log after gaining only two points from three matches in their bid to join NFD champions Magesi FC in the PSL.
Khurishi Mphahlele has no regrets
Baroka are bottom of the PSL playoffs, according to the tweet below:
According to Sowetan Live, Mphahlele said he made the right decision to suspend Malesela after losing the first match 1-0 to the University of Pretoria.
Mphahlele said:
"He [Malesela] lost the match. He was going to lose other games. There was no guarantee that he was not going to lose the other matches. When was the last time he won here?"
Fans question Baroka
Local fans took to social media to question Baroka's decision, while they felt Mphahlele would have been better off following in the footsteps of Marumo Gallants, who bought their PSL status.
Thatoyaone Nojila said Baroka made the wrong choice:
"Baroka management is weak-minded to suspend Dan for Mamila who failed at Chippa."
Kgothatso Vester Mphahlele is pessimistic:
“Baroka will never ever get back lo PSL.”
Stephen Mogale Dichabe tahnked Mphahlele:
"Dankie chairman."
SK Nyange suggests other motives:
"This is personal; it's not about team performance."
Xoli Mapuma said Baroka is have themselves to blame:
"They deserve whatever is coming to them."
Coach Clinton Larsen thanked Magesi FC's management
As Briefly News reported, Magesi FC coach Clinton Larsen thanked the club's management after the club's promotion to the PSL.
Larsen said management gave him complete freedom as the coach of the side that won the NFD title and PSL promotion.
