Mokwena Signs Former AC Milan Star for Wydad Athletic Club

Rulani Mokwena is acquiring all the qualities he needs to return Wydad Athletic Club to the top of the Moroccan league.

The South African tactician has added a former AC Milan striker to bolster the Red Castles' squad for the new season.

The Wydad's new signing has played across different clubs in the European top five leagues, with the most prominent side being the Milan-based side.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena sign former AC Milan striker for Wydad Athletic Club this summer. Photo: @WACofficiel.

Source: Twitter

Wydad sign Niang for Mokwena

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Wydad have announced the signing of former AC Milan star M'Biaye Niang on a free transfer on Sunday evening.

The Senegalese international signed for Empoli in January and was released at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old is Wydad AC's second signing in the last five days, with Abdelmounaim Boutouil returning to the Botola Pro League to reunite with Mokwena after both parties departed the Premier Soccer League giants.

Reactions as Wydad sign Niang for Mokwena

alimtariko said:

"Thank you so much, Mr. President Hicham, we trust and believe in you❤️🤍✔️ Welcome, Niang!"

Evacuate_R_R wrote:

"Rhulani Ball ⚽"

packmaspackmas shared:

"Welcome to the family."

Johny0528 responded:

"We have money.. we are the chelsea of North Africa."

Mrmoney115 commented:

"No Excuses from now on, he must deliver..."

Velile_Mnyandu reacted:

"Ex-AC Milan striker M’Baye Niang signs for Wydad, this is a big coup! The Senegalese international striker was with Empoli in the Serie A 🇮🇹 last season."

Source: Briefly News