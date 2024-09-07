Mofokeng Embarrasses Two Ugandan Players With Sublime Skill in AFCON Qualifiers

Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng impressed in South Africa's 2-2 draw against Uganda at the Orlando Stadium on Friday evening

The Bafana Bafana star produced a sublime skill to embarrass two Ugandan players in the match

The silky skill by the Buccaneers youngster sparked different reactions from Netizens on social media

Orlando Pirates youngster Relebohile Mofokeng 'sent' two Uganda players back to Kampala in Bafana Bafana clash with the Cranes in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

South Africa could not kick start their AFCON 2025 campaign with a win as they were held to a 2-2 draw by the visitors at the Orlando Stadium.

Lyle Foster and a last-minute goal from Buccaneers midfielder Thalente Mbatha earned Hugo Broos' side a deserved draw against the Cranes.

Relebohile Mofokeng disgraces two Ugandan players during Bafana Bafana's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Friday evening. Photo: @OupaBaloyi7.

Source: Twitter

Mofokeng embarrasses two Ugandan players

Mofokeng was one of the best players for Bafana Bafana in the game and produced a magical moment by dribbling two Ugandan stars with sublime skill.

The 19-year-old was earning his second cap for the South African national team and had a good game overall.

Mzansi fans shared their thoughts on the silky skill the Orlando Pirates star showcased in the game on social media.

Reactions as Mofokeng embarrasses two Ugandan stars

DjMPK_SA wrote:

"What Relebohile Mofokeng did to those 2 players cannot be undone 10 out of 10."

MrL_Qhwesha commented:

"minus two men at the same time. Mofokeng ke Star 🌟🔥"

Rare_gemstone implied:

"That was a big case witnessed by the whole country 😂😂😂😂"

2k_thabang said:

"Mofokeng made captain, and his team mate, chase ghosts (Sepoko) out there! 📷. Pulling off that 1-2 tsamaya style like it was nothing! Talent at its absolute best! This is what football is all about—players who can take control, pull off magic on the field, and leave everyone speechless."

JM_Moyana reacted:

"He cooked them."

@__Sesethu shared:

"Mofokeng singing “I THOUGHT YOU WANTED TO DANCE” by Tyler the creator."

Broos explains why Bafana drew against Uganda

Briefly News earlier reported that Broos explained why Bafana Bafana drew against Uganda at the Orlando Stadium.

The Belgian mentor also commented on his team's performance in the game during the post-match press conference.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News