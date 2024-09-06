South Africa is celebrating Lucas Sithole and Donald Ramphadi, who made history by winning bronze in wheelchair tennis at the Games

A viral TikTok video captured Sithole’s fall during their joyous embrace, sparking humorous reactions from Mzansi

Despite the laughter, South Africans rallied around the duo, expressing pride and patriotism for their historic achievement

Their celebration turned into a viral moment when Sithole fell, prompting jokes on social media. Images: Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images.

South Africa is celebrating an incredible achievement by wheelchair tennis stars Lucas Sithole and Donald Ramphadi, who made history by winning bronze medals at an international tournament.

The dynamic duo clinched the Quad doubles bronze medal, making them the first South Africans and Africans to win a medal in wheelchair tennis at the Games.

Mzansi couldn't help but poke fun at the duo when one fell during the celebration.

The viral TikTok video

In a heartwarming video shared on TikTok by @lucas.katwister.s, the two champions embraced each other in celebration.

However, the joyous moment took a humorous turn when the embrace caused Sithole to lose balance and fall from his wheelchair to the ground.

Mzansi could not resist poking fun at the incident, turning the lighthearted moment into a social media sensation.

Watch the video below:

A funny moment for Mzansi

One of the most talked-about comments came from user @MalumBhutElphas, who humorously asked:

“Manje uSol Phenduka umwiselani omunye umtwana?” [Why did Sol Phenduka push the other guy?]

Another comment from @iamLindOwami added:

“Is it me or umphushile?” [Did he push him?]

@Lucas KaTwister Sithole, joining in on the fun, jokingly responded:

“Ungiphushile 😂” [He pushed me.]

Other users kept the laughter going @downtroddin:

“Someone help the guy up! What’s going on.”

@mphomonyamane906 commented:

“Why did he push him 😂😂😂”

@Malusi Sokhela also added:

“Sol? Waphendukisa omunye umntana.😔” [Sol? Did you make the other guy fall over?]

@Dumabezwe#Bongz hilariously linked it to another famous South African figure, saying:

“Sol manje uwisa uMac G manje 😂😂😂” [Sol now even makes Mac G fall over.]

South Africans rally behind the champs

Despite the playful banter, South Africans rallied around the historic victory, showing love and pride for the athletes' accomplishments. User @sithembilemafu celebrated, saying:

“South Africa Stand Up🥰😅”

While Irene Tsoeu added:

“🔥🔥🔥 Are we sure South Africa is not heaven?🥰🥰”

Even more patriotic pride flowed through the comments @tops remarked:

“South Africa is the USA of the country. We are too talented like USA 🥰🥰”

@🧿Rehana🧿 shared an inspiring message:

“God is showing us all things are possible even in the darkest hours, our light is bright. Congratulations Mr. Ramphadi and Mr. Sithole🥰 🇿🇦.”

Others embraced the joy of being South African, with onthatile 🍒 saying:

“Being South African is not easy, we always have something to celebrate 🤭🇿🇦.”

@LanceAnthonyPetersen chiming in with:

“Guys, to be South African is exhausting. We just keep winning 😂👏 Well done, boys 🇿🇦.”

