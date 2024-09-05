Hammanskraal's @lucky_nhlanhla_ had South Africans laughing with his TikTok video mocking Balenciaga's towel skirt

The funny video, captioned "They Are Out of stock if you want to order," quickly went viral, with social media users joining in with witty comments

Viewers appreciated the clever and humorous take on luxury fashion

Hammanskraal's man posted a hilarious video mocking Balenciaga's towel skirt, which left Mzansi in stitches. Images: @lucky_nhlanhla_.

Source: TikTok

In a light-hearted twist on fashion, Hammanskraal resident @lucky_nhlanhla_ left Mzansi in stitches after posting a humorous video poking fun at Balenciaga's viral towel skirt.

The video, captioned: “They Are Out of stock if you want to order,” quickly gained traction, with South Africans jumping into the comments to share the laughs.

Funny towel skirt in TikTok video

@lucky_nhlanhla_ can be seen in the video sporting a makeshift towel skirt, humorously mimicking the high-end fashion item that has sparked debates online for its unique design and hefty price tag.

The video resonated with viewers who appreciated the clever and comedic take on luxury fashion:

SA was left in stitches

Social media users quickly joined the fun, flooding the comment section with witty remarks. One user, @dineojulia12, exclaimed:

“Towel skirt😂😂😂😂”

Another commenter, @Vanessa Gama, playfully added:

“I think you bought a smaller size 😔”

The humour didn’t stop there. @user9502262118436 chimed in with:

“😂😂😂😂😂best video I’ve seen today 😂😂😂😂eyakho iyabiza shame outfit” [Your outfit is expensive.]

@Vivian Miza, offering some cheeky advice, said:

“Orekile small size moes...☺️😂😅 I hope u still have the receipt for the exchange.” [You bought a small size moes.]

Mzansi's lightheartedness continued with @Kgomotso Zulu, who couldn’t contain her laughter, commenting:

“Weee lucky wena 😭”

While @Zamanjomane claimed:

“🤣🤣🤣 I’ve bought three already."

The comedic content brought much-needed humour to the timelines of many South Africans, with @Karabo M. summing up the excitement perfectly:

“Ngeke!!!! Sizo trenda 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Source: Briefly News