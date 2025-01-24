Orlando Pirates Star Leaves Soweto Giants, Returns to Former Club

Orlando Pirates star Gilberto has left the Soweto giants and returned to his former club, Petro de Luanda, after just six months in the Premier Soccer League.

The Angolan winger joined the Buccaneers last summer for a reported fee of R10 million, and his signing was seen as a perfect fit for the Sea Robbers, but the last six months have not been good for the 23-year-old.

The main reason Gilberto could not break into Jose Riveiro's starting lineup and his plans was the consistent performance from Relebohile Mofokeng and the emergence of Mohau Nkota from the reserve team.

Gilberto leaves Pirates for a return to Petro de Luanda

Orlando Pirates have sent Gilberto back to Petro de Luanda on loan for the rest of the season, despite signing a three-year deal with the Bucs last summer.

The Soweto giants released an official statement on their website to confirm their agreement with Petro de Luanda regarding Gilberto's loan move this January.

"Orlando Pirates has reached an agreement for the loan transfer of Angolan international Gilberto to Petro de Luanda for the remainder of the season," the club stated.

"The move sees Gilberto return to his hometown club, pending the successful completion of a medical."

