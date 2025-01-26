Orlando Pirates advanced into the Nedbank Cup round of 16 after beating PSL rivals Richards Bay 3-1 on Sunday, 26 January 2025 at the King Zwelithini Stadium

Patrick Maswanganyi scored a first-half brace to guide the defending champions into the next round while striker Thsegofatso Mabasa scored a late goal

Local football fans reacted on social media to praise Pirates on social media, saying their attack was too strong for Richards Bay

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates advanced into the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup after beating PSL rivals 3-1 Richards Bay on Sunday, 26 January 2025.

The defending Nedbank Cup champions secured their place in the next round through a first-half brace from Patrick Maswanganyi.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro thanked Patrick Maswanganyi and Relebohile Mofokeng. Image: orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Pirates star Maswanganyi scored a brace with winger Relebohile Mofokeng providing an assist for both goals in the first half as the defending champions looked to be cruising into the next round.

Orlando Pirates proved too strong for Richards Bay

Pirates celebrated their victory on Twitter (X):

After Maswanganyi scored in the first half, Pirates started the second half slowly and conceded after Richards Bay striker Yanela Mbuthuma pounced on a loos ball to score.

Pirates survived a few scares but ultimately prevailed after last season's PSL Golden Boot winner Mabasa scored a late third to put the game beyond doubt.

Coach Jose Riveiro would have been displeased by his side dropping their form in the second half but would have been pleased by Mabasa's goal in the 93rd minute.

Watch Maswanganyi's first goal in the video below:

Pirates fall flat in the second half

The defending champions joined fellow PSL rivals and last year's finalists Mamelodi Sundowns in the next round of South Africa's premier knockout competition.

Maswanganyi and Mofokeng's performance was the standout for Pirates while both players ahve been linked with moves overseas.

Winger Mofokeng has been linked with Spanish giants FC Barcelona while Maswanganyi has attracted interest from Portugal with a reported R40 million bid arriving for the player. Striker Tshegofatso Mabasa scored to secure a 3-1 victory for Orlando Pirates against Richards Bay. Image: orlandopirates.

Fans praised Pirates attack

Bucs fans reacted on social media to say Pirates attack performed well while they were upset that the side fell flat in the second half.

Unatimsuthu1 respects Pirates:

"We remain humble."

ThatoMona1 was impressed:

"I like the combination between Tito, Mofokeng and Nkota. Our attack is looking dangerous."

Thug10111 is a fan of Mofokeng:

"19 G/A already and we're still in January."

AvhafareiRP said Pirates dropped in the second half:

"The second half was really concerning."

Ndhambi_Nhu said Pirates were not good in the second half:

"Our boys were given lazy water in that changing room. They are bewitched."

Orlando Pirates star wants an overseas move

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates attacker Karim Kimvuidi wants a move overseas during the January 2025 transfer window.

The Congolese forward has been placed on the loan list at Pirates but the winger is looking for a permanent exit with an overseas club his preferred destination.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News