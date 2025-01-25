10-Man Sundowns Survive Golden Stars’ Scare in Nedbank Cup Last 32 Tie

Mamelodi Sundowns survived a second-half scare against Sibanye Golden Stars in their Nedbank Cup last 32 tie at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Brazilians thrashed the ABC Motsepe team 5-2 with goals from Mali Khoza, Tashreeq Matthews, Arthur Sales, and Kobamelo Kodisang.

The lower league side were close to staging a comeback in the second half of the game after goals from Mojalefa Mokhatla and Boeletsang Rankali.

Mamelodi Sundowns beat Golden Stars in Nedbank Cup

Mamelodi Sundowns started the match on the bright side as they took an early lead courtesy of Mali Khoza's good header from a corner kick in the 2nd minute.

The Brazilians' attack proved too strong for the Golden Stars. In the 15th minute, Tashreeq Matthews doubled the lead for the home side after dribbling past the opposition goalkeeper and tapping into an open net.

Lebusa was shown a yellow card in the 20th minute for a late foul in the midfield as Masandawana retained their 2-0 lead.

Artur Sales was close to making it 3-0, but his effort from a header went wide.

In the 38th minute, Ronwen Williams came off his line to intercept a through ball by Golden Stars as Sundowns continued their dominance.

The Betway Premiership defending champions added the third four minutes before the half-time whistle after Matthews capitalised on a mistake at the opponent's box to hit a brace.

The first half ended 3-0 in favour of the Brazilians, as the lower-division side struggled to cope against the home side.

Miguel Cardoso decided to substitute Tashreeq Matthews, Malibongwe Khoza, and Kutlwano Lethlaku at half-time, with Thapelo Maseko, Kobamelo Kodisang, and Sphelele Mkhulise coming on.

Golden Stars were back in the game after Mojalefa Mokhatla pulled one back in the 55th minute.

Five minutes later, Sibanye Golden Stars reduced the scoreline again as second-half substitute Rankali drilled home a fine finish on the hour mark.

Sundowns restored their two-goal lead in the 69th minute through Sales after a great pressing from Kodisang, who laid the pass for the Brazilian to tap in.

The PSL giants were down to 10 men after Bathusi Aubaas received his marching orders in the 77 minute for an off-the-ball incident.

Kodisang was close to adding the fifth goal, but the Golden Stars goalkeeper denied his effort in the 85th minute. He finally got his goal in the added time to end the match in a 5-2 deserved win for the Brazilians.

Sundowns are now through to the round of 16 of the competition alongside Marumo Gallants, Chippa United, Durban City, Cape Town Spurs and Baroka.

Source: Briefly News