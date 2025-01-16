Defending Nedbank Cup champions Orlando Pirates will begin their title defence at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday, 26 January 2025

South African teams found out the dates and venues of the last 32 matches on Thursday, 16 January 2025

Local football fans reacted on social media by saying Pirates would have a tough match, while supporters backed their favourite teams

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates will travel to the King Zwelithini Stadium, where they will face Richards Bay on Sunday, 26 January 2025, to face Richards Bay FC.

The defending Nedbank Cup champions' match is the highlight of the last 32 rounds, while Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs will face Free Agents FC on the same day at the FNB Stadium.

Orlando Pirates beat Mamelodi Sundowns to lift the Nedbank Cup in 2024.

Pirates won the title last season after winger Relebohile Mofokeng scored the winning goal against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, 1 June 2024.

Orlando Pirates will travel to Umlazi

The dates and venues for the Nedbank Cup last 32 was announced in the tweet below:

While South Africa's premier cup competition starts at the end of January, Pirates travelled to Cairo to face Al-Ahly on Saturday, 18 January, for top spot in their CAF Champions League group.

Last season, the Nedbank Cup provided a shocking result after lower division side Milford FC beat Chiefs, and Amakhosi hopes to avoid the same fate when they face Free Agents.

PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns will host Sibanye Golden Stars at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, 25 January, as new coach Miguel Cardoso seeks his first trophy.

The fixture draw was confirmed in the tweet below:

Nedbank Cup will bring innovations

After winning the Carling Knockout Cup, Magesi FC will face PSL rival SuperSport United on Tuesday, 28 September, at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

During this year's tournament, Nedbank began an initiative that will see the financial institution donate funds for every goal and save, which will end up as a prize for fans.

Nasreddine Nabi and Miguel Cardoso hope to bring the Nedbank Cup title to Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns respectively.

Fans pick their favourites

Phatela P Mothapo backs the Bucs:

"Orlando Pirates' Nedbank Cup defence will begin at the King Zwelithini Stadium against Richards Bay. I can only say up the Bucs, as there are two matches before that. So, good luck, the Buccaneers."

Tony Sibusiso Msiza is a Pirates fan:

"Richards Bay gives us hard times, but we gonna play football with them due to consistency and being focused. We are Orlando Pirates FC."

Simphiwe Bash Fana predicts a tough match:

"Difficult team to play against at King Zwelithini Stadium. That team is stubborn, but all the best, mighty Bucs."

Amo T Moatshe backs Lerumo Lions:

"I hope Durban City is in for a surprise when they come to Olympia Park Stadium. Lerumo Lions!"

Aubrey Osirus Ngalo made a prediction:

"Orlando Pirates will easily defend this once again."

Collen Mphagahle has a wish:

"I wish the mighty Kaizer Chiefs could win this cup to silence our enemies."

M Ombucs Kb asked a question:

"They want the mighty Pirates out this time, King Zwelithini, for what?"

IXoki Lakwa Mduba predicts an upset:

"I will bet with my head and my last cent that Free Agent FC will do what Milford FC did last year."

Lionel Malope is negative:

"So come the 26th of January at around 8 pm, people across the country will laugh at us because a small team will knock us out of the competition."

Dush van der Dussen backs Chiefs:

"For the love of the beautiful game, Kaizer Chiefs must lift the cup! Hello South Africa!"

Orlando Pirates set to loan R16 million-rated attacker

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates are willing to listen to loan offers for attacker Karim Kimvuidi in the January transfer window.

Despite the club highly rating the R16 million-valued player, Pirates are willing to loan the 22-year-old Congolese star to a PSL rival.

