Football clubs across Mzansi found out their fates in the Nedbank Cup after the last 32 draw was made on Thursday, 9 January 2025

Orlando Pirates will face Richards Bay FC in all PSL tie, while Kaizer Chiefs will face Gauteng amateur side Free Agents FC

Local football fans reacted on social media to say there would be a few upsets in the tournament, while many backed Pirates to defend their title

Orlando Pirates will face Richards Bay FC in a PSL tie in the Nedbank Cup last 32 after the draw was made on Thursday, 9 January 2025.

The defending champions' all-PSL tie headlined the draw, while their Soweto rivals, Kaizer Chiefs, will face Gauteng-based amateur side Free Agents FC.

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates are determined to defend the Nedbank Cup. Image: orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Pirates won the title last season after Relebohile Mofokeng scored a late winner against PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns, and Bucs coach Jose Riveiro will look to defend the title.

Nedbank Cup draw pits PSL with amateur sides

The Nedbank Cup draw was revealed in the tweet below:

According to a Nedbank statement, executive Khensani Nobanda said the 2025 tournament will carry on a longstanding tradition while introducing a new fan incentive.

Nobanda said:

"Over the past 17 years, we've awarded over R200 million in prize money and built nine multipurpose sports courts worth R20 million cumulatively. With this year's Goals vs Saves competition, we are taking fan engagement to a new level – celebrating every goal and save while rewarding the very people who make football so special – the fans. Ke Yona, Ya Rona – it truly belongs to all of us."

The Goals vs Saves incentive will see Nedbank donate R20 000 for each goal and R10 000 for each save into a fund divided between participating bank customers.

Pirates confirmed their cup fixture on Twitter (X):

Nedbank Cup is up for grabs

Pirates have already won silverware this season after lifting the MTN8 title and coach Jose Riveiro will be looking to retain his title as a cup specialist.

On the other hand, Chiefs could see the Nedbank title as the ideal way to prove they are improving under new coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro hopes to defend the Nedbank Cup title while Nasreddine Nabi hopes he can lead Kaizer Chiefs to the title. Image: Orlandopirates and kaizerchiefs.

Source: Twitter

Nedbank Cup round of 32 draw results

Polokwane City vs The Bees; Sekhukhune United vs Cape Town City; Kaizer Chiefs vs Free Agents; Mpheni Home Defender vs Hungry Lions; Magesi FC vs SuperSport United; Mamelodi Sundowns vs Sibanye Golden Stars; Royal AM vs Milford FC; Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates; Venda FC vs Cape Town Spurs; Golden Arrows vs Chippa United; TS Galaxy vs CR Vasco Da Gama; Stellenbosch FC vs Kruger United; AmaZulu vs Mighty Eagles; Lerumo Lions vs Durban City FC; Umvoti FC vs Baroka FC; Pretoria Callies vs Marumo Gallants

Fans predict upsets

Local football fans reacted on social media to say they expect a few upsets in the 2025 edition of the Nedbank Cup.

Reabetswe Rhee-Given Segonyane predicts an upset:

"Pirates will lose. They have to field Radiopane, Makgopa, Rasebotja, Monyane, Gilberto, Kimvuidi, Moleleki and Tshobeni. No quality of depth."

Sæm BabwaCorteź Lusibane expects upsets;

"Don't forget this is Nedbank; those so-called amateur sides can dust any team."

Tp Bucs says PSL sides must be careful:

"One of them will lose to those amateurs; I'm very sure of that."

Aphelele Mbongwa Nombuso is cautious:

"Eish, Chiefs have bad luck when facing amateur teams."

Tony Mthembu backs Pirates:

"The Richards Bay side has always been a formidable opponent for us in knockout games. We were knocked out of the Carling Cup twice before because of undermining our opponents, so we mustn't underestimate them, especially since they'll be playing at home. We need to approach this fixture with the respect and intensity worthy of defending champions."

Orlando Pirates star achieves boyhood dream

As Briefly News reported, Orlando Pirates star Thalente Mbatha said winning the Nedbank Cup was a dream come true.

The midfielder played a pivotal role as Pirates beat Mamelodi Sundowns to lift the trophy on Saturday, 1 June 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News