Spanish coach Jose Riveiro has earned respect in his home country after guiding Orlando Pirates to multiple cup titles

Riveiro won his fifth title in South Africa after guiding Pirates to three consecutive MTN8 titles on Saturday, 5 October 2024

Local football fans praised Riveiro on social media, saying the coach deserves all the credit after his success at the Sea Robbers

Jose Riveiro has earned recognition from Spain after guiding Orlando Pirates to five major titles since joining the club in 2022.

Since arriving at Pirates, Riveiro has earned praise from local fans, and while he is yet to claim a PSL title, he has guided the side to two Nedbank Cup successes and three MTN8 titles.

After a successful two years at Orlando Pirates, Jose Riveiro has gotten recognition from his homeland. Image: orlandopirates.

The latest trophy, Riveiro, came on Saturday, 5 October 2024, when he guided Pirates to a 3-1 victory over Stellenbosch FC in the MTN8 final.

Jose Riveiro gets international recognition

Riveiro has earned credit from overseas, according to the tweet below:

According to KickOff, Jorge Borges, the CEO of global football agency MSC Management, said Riveiro has done well in collecting trophies after taking the chance to coach in Mzansi.

Borges said:

"To win so many trophies in such a short time, so that there is something good about him. Football is about chasing the opportunity and making good of it when it happens, just like the guy has done with Pirates. He is doing amazing things with Pirates, and long may it continue."

Fans praise Riveiro

Local football fans praised Riveiro on social media, saying the coach deserves international recognition after winning multiple titles.

Tallie Dema Matshan says Riveiro is proving fans wrong:

"I can't believe some clueless people called him a plumber when Pirates signed him. Right now, they are quiet."

Thabani Singila KaNomndayi Meyiwa says Riveiro deserves recognition:

"Who wouldn't recognize a man who has played five consecutive finals and won all of them."

MysţəryChįld ILembe LakwaSømgätshâ admires the coach:

"Our cup specialist."

Peace Kagiso Peace has high praise for the coach:

"The next stop for the Spanish Guitar is either Barcelona or Real Madrid. GOAT manager."

Vusumuzi Ka Mthimkhulu praised Riveiro:

"Now he is headed for the big time."

Tricky fixtures for Orlando Pirates

