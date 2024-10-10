Pirates Handed Tricky Run of Fixtures Amid Battle to Dethrone Sundowns in PSL
- Orlando Pirates have some tough run of fixtures in the Premier Soccer League and in the CAF Champions League competition
- The Soweto giants are on the quest to break Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance in the Betway Premiership this season
- The Sea Robbers need maximum concentration in their next six matches if they are to break Masandawana's dominance this campaign
Orlando Pirates have been handed a tricky run of games in their quest to dethrone Mamelodi Sundowns as the Premier Soccer League's undisputed champions.
The Brazilians have dominated the Betway Premiership for the past seven seasons and are hoping to win their eighth title in a row this campaign, but the Buccaneers are on the move to prevent that.
The Soweto giants were crowned the champions of the MTN8 last weekend after defeating Stellenbosch FC in the final, making them the first team to win the competition three times in a row.
Pirates handed tricky run of fixtures
The Sea Robbers' quest to break Sundowns' dominance in the South African league has been made more difficult due to their next run of games in the Betway Premiership and the CAF Champions League.
The Bucs will resume against AmaZulu FC, a team with two new coaches, before travelling to the Mbombela Stadium to face TS Galaxy.
Pirates will take on Stellenbosch FC in a repeat of the MTN8 final in the Betway Premiership before travelling to Algeria for their first CAF Champions League group stage fixture against CR Belouizdad at the August 20 1955 Stadium.
The most anticipated fixture in the Bucs' tricky run of games is their tie against Champions League giants Al Ahly at the Orlando Stadium in the first week of December.
Orlando Pirates' next six fixtures and dates
Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu – 25 October 2024
TS Galaxy vs Orlando Pirates – 29 October 2024
Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch – 10 November 2024
Belouizdad vs Orlando Pirates – 26 November 2024
Gallants vs Orlando Pirates – 3 December 2024
Orlando Pirates vs Al Ahly – 6 December 2024
