Miguel Cardoso Blasts Bafana Bafana Star Despite Sundowns’ Win in Nedbank Cup

Miguel Cardoso blasted a Bafana Bafana player following his red card in Sundowns’ 5-2 victory over Sibanye Golden Stars in the Nedbank Cup

Last year's finalist cruised past the lower division side, but the Portuguese gaffer’s frustration with the South African international’s red card overshadowed the win.

After the match, the former Nantes manager didn’t hold back, questioning the Bafana Bafana star’s actions that led to him being sent off in the game

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has voiced his frustration after Bafana Bafana star Buthasi Aubaas was sent off during his team’s 5-2 victory over Sibanye Golden Stars in the Nedbank Cup last 32 on Saturday evening.

Despite advancing to the next round of the competition, the Portuguese tactician did not mince words in his criticism of the South African midfielder's actions, which he felt had put the team at a disadvantage.

Aubaas received his marching orders after an off-the-ball incident with a Golden Stars player, with 15 minutes left to play.

Cardoso slams Aubaas after being sent off against Golden Stars

According to Afrik-Foot, Cardoso stated why he was left unhappy after the match, highlighting that Aubaas' ongoing disciplinary problems are becoming a real concern for the Brazilians this season.

“That's what made me a little bit unhappy regarding the situation of Aubaas,” he added.

“Because indeed we should not have any disciplinary questions so that we can proceed for the next games with everybody.

“I didn't see what happened so I cannot speak about that, what I know is that he got the red card and he was playing normally, it's not a question of how he was playing.

“We need to manage the emotions, I don't know what happened. So I'll take a look and we'll see.”

