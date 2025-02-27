Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is awaiting updates from the medical team regarding goalkeeper Ronwen Williams’ recovery

After missing seven matches, defender Khuliso Mudau made his comeback during Sundowns’ 4-2 win over Sekhukhune United

Sundowns will face Kaizer Chiefs in a sold-out Betway Premiership match on Saturday, 1 March, at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has shared an update on the recovery of goalkeeper Ronwen Williams ahead of their highly anticipated clash against Kaizer Chiefs.

Williams has been sidelined since suffering a minor injury during Sundowns’ 1-0 defeat to TS Galaxy earlier this month.

Since then, Denis Onyango and Jody February have taken turns in goal for the reigning Betway Premiership champions.

Key League Encounter Set for Saturday

Sundowns will face Amakhosi in a sold-out league match on Saturday, 1 March at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in Tshwane.

This will be their second league meeting of the season, with Sundowns having secured a 2-1 victory over Chiefs in the first round at FNB Stadium. Despite their dominance, the Brazilians are uncertain about the availability of Williams, a crucial player in their squad since his move from SuperSport United.

Cardoso Hopes for Quick Return

Speaking after Sundowns’ thrilling 4-2 victory over Sekhukhune United on Wednesday, Cardoso acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding Williams’ return.

Miguel Cardoso stated that he was unsure when Ronwen Williams would return but expressed hope that it would be soon.

He added that while he remained optimistic, his focus was on the players currently available.

Cardoso also mentioned that he was waiting for an update from the management but, as it was a match day, he preferred not to dwell on players who were not on the squad list.

Meanwhile, Sundowns fans on X have expressed their frustration over Williams’ situation, with many questioning his absence and the performances of the available goalkeepers. @Kabelo Moss posted:

Where is Ronwen Williams. Jody February is very useless and irritates the hell out of me. How on earth do we even have a player of this team.

@Nashe added:

Ronwen Williams is missing! I wonder if Sundowns fans will keep looking for Saleng when they have issues in their own house.

@Muzi Bucks quipped:

Ronwen Williams has joined Saleng but you wont hear us talk.

@Linda echoed the sentiment:

Where is Ronwen Williams and what happened to him?

Denis Onyango will miss the highly anticipated Kaizer Chiefs clash after the PSL upheld his 3-match suspension for accumulating two red cards this season.Image Credit/Kick Off Online.

Looking Ahead to the Chiefs Showdown

With Williams' status uncertain, Sundowns will need to carefully manage their squad ahead of their crucial clash with Kaizer Chiefs.

Sundowns Extend Premiership Lead

Briefly News previously reported that Mamelodi Sundowns extended their lead at the top of the Betway Premiership table with a 4-2 victory over Sekhukhune United at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The defending champions now have a 15-point advantage over second-placed Orlando Pirates, with the Soweto giants having four outstanding games.

Sundowns dominated the match, with goals from Thapelo Morena, Lucas Suarez, Lucas Ribeiro, and Arthur Sales securing all three points.

