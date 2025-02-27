Veteran goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse will leave Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of the season when his contract expires

Pieterse joined Sundowns from SuperSport United in 2018 but spent most of his Masandawana career on the bench while he also played for Kaizer Chiefs

Football fans reacted on social media to say it was the right decision to offload Pieterse as he was making up the numbers in the Sundowns squad

Goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse will leave PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of the season after spending most of his Masandawana career on the bench.

Pieterse,33, joined Sundowns in 2018 and won 10 major titles at the Pretoria club, while also winning six titles at SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs.

After first-choice goalkeeper Ronwen Williams picked up an injury, Pieterse has still been limited to the bench this season with Sundowns choosing Jody February between the poles.

Reyaad Pieterse is a team leader at Mamelodi Sundowns

According to a Briefly News source at Sundowns, Pieterse will leave the club along with 22-year-old striker Keabetswe Ramotsei the club looks to offload fringe players.

The source said:

“He is one of the leaders in the team but the time has come for the club to explore other options. The goalkeeping department is well-equipped already with many quality options and of course, the coach is looking to trim the squad ahead of the new season. Players whose contracts are nearing an end are being assessed at the club as they are the ones that will be easy to offload if needs be.”

Pieterse celebrated his 33rd birthday in February 2025, according to the tweet below:

Sundowns on course to defend their PSL title

While Pieterse hopes for a chance to play in his final season at Sundowns, the club moved closer to defending their PSL title by opening a 15-point lead at the top of the log.

Sundowns took the commanding lead after beating Sekhukhune United 4-2 on Wednesday, 26 February 2025 and have 11 league games to play this season.

Despite their massive lead, the chase for the league title could still go down to the wire as second-placed Orlando Pirates have four matches in hand.

Fans back Pieterse leaving Sundowns

Local football fans reacted on social media to back Pieterse’s exit at Sundowns, saying the goalkeeper was sitting on the bench and pocketing a salary.

Sthembiso Wase-California Sterror wants Pieterse to leave:

“With less than 30 games in seven years, the guy was just stealing a salary there.”

Sello Mabetha said Pieterse was just making up the numbers:

“The only one to win without kicking a ball.”

Hlase Q Base backs Cardoso:

“With Cardoso’s massive exodus, we will have better competition in the PSL, because those fringe players in Sundowns can be good starters at other teams. Give them their money and let them see greener pastures.”

Alu Davhana asked a question:

“Did he play, or was he just enjoying money?”

Emeritus Emeritus praised Pieterse:

“A legend this one.”

Mzansi legend backs Mamelodi Sundowns star for PSL record

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana Bafana legend Siyabonga Nomvethe backed Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile to break the PSL goalscoring record.

Shalulile is just three goals away from Nomvethe’s record tally of 129 and the Namibian still has 11 games left to rewrite the history books.

