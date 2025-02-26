Mamelodi Sundowns offer Themba Zwane a new deal, ensuring his future with the club for at least another year

The veteran midfielder’s long-term commitment to the club is honored with a contract extension

Despite being sidelined for months, Zwane's return to action is imminent as Sundowns coach remains optimistic

Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly successfully extended the contract of their long-serving captain, Themba Zwane, ensuring his continued presence at the club for at least another year.

This new deal marks a significant commitment from both the player and the club as they look to build on their success in domestic and international competitions.

Mamelodi Sundowns has reportedly tied down the midfield talisman until 2024.Image Credit/Lefty Shivambu.

Source: Getty Images

Key Contract Details

According to sources close to the club, Sundowns have offered Zwane a one-year deal with an additional one-year option, potentially keeping him at the club until June 2027.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

This contract extension is seen as a strategic move, with the club aiming to have Zwane remain with them during the FIFA Club World Cup in June, an event when his previous contract was set to expire.

A Reward for Loyalty and Dedication

Zwane, who has been a key figure for Sundowns over the years, is widely regarded as one of the club's greatest players.

His leadership both on and off the pitch has earned him legendary status. This contract extension is seen not only as a strategic decision but also as a reward for his unwavering commitment to the club.

A source close to the club stated,

They believe it’s a good move as he has dedicated his life to the club for a long time.

Injury Recovery and Return Timeline

While Zwane has been sidelined for nearly five months due to an injury sustained during international duty with Bafana Bafana, head coach Miguel Cardoso remains hopeful of his recovery.

Cardoso recently updated fans on Zwane’s condition, stating that the midfielder, along with other injured players such as Mothobi Mvala, Divine Lunga, and Khuliso Mudau, is recovering well and could return to action sooner than expected.

However, Cardoso emphasized that it’s not just about physical recovery but also being ready to perform at the highest level.

Mamelodi Sundowns captain, Themba Zwane, reported to have extended his contract with the club for another year.Image Credit/Lefty Shivambu.

Source: Getty Images

A Storied Career at Sundowns

Zwane’s leadership was integral to Sundowns’ historic 2016 CAF Champions League victory, and he has remained a cornerstone of the team ever since.

His ability to control games and lead by example has made him one of the most respected players in the Premier Soccer League.

Despite the recent injury setback, fans are eager to see their captain return to the field and continue contributing to Sundowns' ongoing success.

Solidifying His Legacy

This new contract ensures that Themba Zwane will remain an important figure at Mamelodi Sundowns, both as a player and a leader.

As the club looks ahead to both domestic and international competitions, Zwane's renewed presence at the club cements his legacy as one of the most iconic figures in Sundowns history.

Zwane Nears Comeback After Four-Month Injury Layoff

Briefly News previously reported that Themba Zwane, the influential Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder, is nearing a return to action after a four-month layoff due to an Achilles tendon injury sustained while playing for Bafana Bafana.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News