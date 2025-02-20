Denis Onyango received a second yellow and red card in Sundowns' 3-1 win over Marumo Gallants

Coach Miguel Cardoso expressed confidence that first-choice goalkeeper Ronwen Williams will recover from his minor injury

In the absence of Onyango, Sundowns have several capable backup goalkeepers, including Jody February

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has provided an update on the injury of first-choice goalkeeper Ronwen Williams after a dramatic incident involving Denis Onyango's red card during their 3-1 Betway Premiership victory over Marumo Gallants.

South Africa's Ronwen Williams celebrates after their Africa Cup of Nations 2024 quarter-final win over Cape Verde at Stade Konan Banny, Yamoussoukro, on February 3, 2024.Image Credit/FRANCK FIFE

Denis Onyango reacts during the 2016 FIFA Club World Cup 5th place match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Jeonbuk Hyundai at Suita City Football Stadium, Japan. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty)

Onyango's Red Card Dilemma

Denis Onyango, filling in as a backup goalkeeper for Sundowns, was shown a red card in the 90th minute of their 3-1 win against Gallants.

This red card came after a second yellow for time-wasting and a foul on Gabadinho Mhango, which denied a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

Onyango’s dismissal is his second red card this season, having previously been sent off in the MTN8 clash against Polokwane City FC.

Cardoso’s Confidence in Williams' Recovery

Despite Onyango's absence for the upcoming clash against TS Galaxy, Cardoso remains confident that Ronwen Williams will recover from a minor injury and return to the starting lineup.

Cardoso shared his thoughts on the matter, stating that he believes Williams, who is Sundowns' first-choice goalkeeper, will be fit to play in their next fixture, ensuring that the team’s goalkeeper position remains secure.

Backup Goalkeepers Ready to Step In

In the event that Williams is unavailable, Sundowns have other options. The coach mentioned that Jody February, Sanele Tshabalala, and Reyaad Pieterse are all viable options to step in as substitutes, ensuring that the team won’t be caught off guard should they need a replacement.

Looking Ahead to the TS Galaxy Fixture

As Sundowns prepare to face TS Galaxy on Saturday, February 22, at Lucas Moripe Stadium, all eyes will be on whether Williams will make his recovery in time to play.

Meanwhile, Sundowns fans and rivals took to social media to share their thoughts on Williams' potential return and Onyango's absence.

Here are some Facebook reactions to Ronwen Williams’ injury update:

Musa Khoza:

But TS Galaxy scored against him and won the match. With or without Ronwen, TS Galaxy will moer you!😆🔥

Manuela Adam:

And Williams will also get a red card for time-wasting tactics." 🤦‍♂️😂

Cee Mo:

Guys, relax. Sundowns is number one in the league, and it will end that way. Even if Morena is in posts for the rest of the year, we will win the league without games in hand." ✋😎

G Sithole:

Rise up Jody February!" 🙌👏:

Diphale

Let him stay injured for the next 3 weeks." 😅😏

Cde Bonga:

May he recover next season ✌️ He will disturb us in the Nedbank Cup." 😜🏆

Sundowns will be hoping for a quick recovery for Williams as they continue their title charge, while their rivals see a potential opening in the upcoming fixtures.

Thapelo Morena’s Goalkeeping Heroics

Briefly News previously reported that Mamelodi Sundowns secured a in a dramatic match that saw Thapelo Morena step in as an emergency goalkeeper.

The game took an unexpected turn in stoppage time when veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango received a second yellow card, leaving Sundowns without a professional shot-stopper.

