Bafana Bafana legend Siyabonga Nomvethe has backed Peter Shalulile to break his all-time PSL scoring record of 129 goals this season

Shalulile is just three goals away from Nomvethe’s record and has 12 games left this season to reach the milestone

Masandawana fans praised Shalulile on social media, saying the Namibian has enough time to set a new scoring record in Mzansi’s top-flight

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile has the backing of Siyabonga Nomvethe to break the PSL’s all-time scoring record of 129 goals.

Nomvethe is the current holder and Sundowns star Shalulile is just three goals with 12 league games left to play this season.

Mzansi legend Siyabonga Nomvethe has given his blessing for Peter Shalulile to break his PSL scoring record. Image: Adam Davy/PA Images and shalulile13/Instagram.

Shalulile could break the record as early as Wednesday, 26 February 2025, when Sundowns face Sekhukhune United after scoring in their recent 4-1 victory over TS Galaxy.

Siyabonga Nomvethe backs Peter Shalulile

Nomvethe speaks about Shalulile in the tweet below:

Source

https://www.idiskitimes.co.za/betway-premiership/nomvethe-makes-shalulile-admission/

According to iDiski Times, Nomvethe backed Shalulile to break the record and said he admires the Namibian’s determination.

Nomvethe said:

“Four goals is nothing, so he will be the new record holder. Well done to him, and it means he worked very hard to get to that number, and it’s not easy. It also shows that he is clinical up front, and he also wants to set a record himself. A striker should score goals and he could have been called a failure if he didn’t score.”

Shalulile scored against Galaxy, according to the tweet below:

Shalulile has time on his hands

After being linked with a move to the Middle East, Shalulile has continued his impressive form for Sundowns this season after scoring goals in the PSL and CAF Champions League.

The 31-year-old has won four consecutive PSL titles at Sundowns since joining the club in 2020 and has 16 goals for the Nambian national side.

Nomvethe on the other hand retired in 2020 as the PSL’s top scorer while he has played in Italy, Denmark and Sweden.

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile is just three goals away from the PSL's all-time goalscoring record. Image: shalulile13.

Fans predict when Shalulile will break the record

Local football fans praised Shalulile on social media, predicting the striker would break the record sooner rather than later.

Louis Nama said another player has no chance at the record:

“It will be very hard for Mabasa to even come close to this PSL record.”

Rsa Chatter King noted how close Shaluile is:

“He needs four to break it but three to equal it.”

Shenge KaNgqengelele backs Sundowns:

“We are Mamelodi Sundowns, the Yellow Nation.”

Khutso Emmanuel Phago made a prediction:

“Don't worry Masandawana, Peter Shalulile is going to break that record against Kaizer Chiefs and history will always involve our haters.”

Hlengiwe MaSothondose Masuku is a fan of Shalulile:

“Shasha is YELLOW so, YELLOW NATION always breaks records and in the end manages to break their records. Shasha will break this one and sealed up by breaking his own.”

