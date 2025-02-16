Promising Baroka FC youngster Kabelo Kgositsile has been told to follow in the footsteps of Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng by coach Foster Hlongwane

Hlongwane praised Mofokeng for his humble attitude, saying he could be an example for the 20-year-old Kgositsile

Local football fans reacted on social media to praise Kgositsile, while others said the player needs to show more improvement on the field

Baroka FC interim coach Foster Hlongwane said young attacking midfielder Kabelo Kgositsile needs to follow in the footsteps of ‘humble’ PSL star Relebohile Mofokeng.

Kgositsile has been a standout star for Baroka as as they push for PSL promotion and are currently eighth in the NFD log, 12 points off the promotion spot with 12 matches left.

Rising Baroka FC star Kabelo Mgositsile has been told to remain humble like Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng.

The 20-year-old featured against Pirates during Baroka’s 3-1 Nedbank Cup exit to Orlando Pirates on Saturday, 15 February 2025.

Kabelo Kgositsile is told to follow in Relebhoile Mofokeng’s footsteps

Hlongwane speaks about Kgositsile in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Hlongwane praised Kgositsile, saying the player is one of many talented youngsters in the Baroka side.

Hlongwane said:

“What I want for him is to be grounded, you look at Relebohile Mofokeng, I think he can learn a lot from him. Talent alone, you cannot do anything. I just wish they could remain humble and grounded while also respecting the game. The most important thing in this game is to be humble. I think if he can do that, he can do something for the country.”

Watch highlights from Pirates's 3-1 victory over Baroka FC in the video below:

Baroka wants a return to the PSL

While Mofokeng continues to impress Mzansi with his achievements both on and off the field, Baroka’s main aim is to return to the PSL after their relegation in 2022.

The side is currently seven points off second-placed Orbit College and 12 behind leaders Durban City as they push to replicate this season’s newcomers Magesi FC.

Following their Nedbank Cup exit, the side’s only focus this season will be promotion to the PSL and Hlongwane will be backing on players such as Kgositsile to achieve their goal.

Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng played against Baroka FC in the Nedbank Cup.

Fans are back Baroka’s youngsters

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Kgositsile is a talented player who just needs more improvement before he could be considered a star.

Henry Kagiso Van Zyl admires another youngster:

“What about Philander? Also very talented!”

MG Mahlaba as impressed by another Baroka star:

“I was also impressed by Mashiloane the right back.”

Sifiso Sibisi isa fan:

“Better than over-rated Tito.”

Keith Kozart wants more from Kgositsile:

“He's exciting to watch but honestly not impressive, he always looks like he's about to do something good then ends up losing the ball cheaply. There's promise but also huge room for improvement.”

Kelly Alsina made a suggestion:

“Pirates must sign him and loan him to Baroka.”

