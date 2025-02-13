Relebohile Mofokeng was honoured with a brand-new car from the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture, and Recreation

The Orlando Pirates star's remarkable dedication to football earned him this prestigious recognition last year ahead of other top South African athletes

The brand new car presented to the Bafana Bafana star is said to worth over R270k

Orlando Pirates star Relebohile has received a brand new car gift from the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture, and Recreation after being named the South African Sportsperson of the Year.

The South African international had an amazing year for both club and country in 2024 and deservedly won the Gauteng Sports Awards Personality of the Year ahead of UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis, Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, and Olympic medalists Akani Simbine and Tatjana Smith.

The 20-year-old won two titles (the Nedbank Cup and the MTN8 Cup) with the Sea Robbers in 2024 and was instrumental in both triumphs in the final of the competitions.

Relebohile Mofokeng receives a brand new expensive car worth over R270k. Photo: @orlandopirates.

Mofokeng receives brand new car worth over R270k

According to a viral video on social media, Mofokeng was spotted walking into Bidwest McCarthy VW Westgate in Roodepoort to receive the new car that comes with the Gauteng Sports Awards Personality of the Year prize he hot last year November.

The Bafana Bafana star was presented the keys to a Polo Vivo 55kW Vivo by the Gauteng MEC Matome Chiloane.

"It’s been an outstanding day for sports growth in Gauteng! We had productive discussions with SASCOC President Barry Hendricks and Athletics SA President James Moloi, while also recording the inspiring Iber Cup documentary. We're building a solid foundation for a bright future in sports."

"One of the day’s highlights was celebrating Relebohile Mofokeng, our Sports Personality of the Year, by presenting him with a brand-new car—an honour reflecting his commitment and outstanding achievements. With strong partnerships and a clear vision, Gauteng is set to continue producing champions, both on and off the field!" Chiloane shared in a statement.

According to Volkswagen South Africa, the Polo Vivo 55kW Vivo car is worth R271,900.

Reactions as Mofokeng receives a new car

zoei_precious said:

"Hard work really does pay off."

simphiwenhlapo wrote:

"When the time is right, I the lord will make it happen.🙏🏾❤️"

itsssssss_nicole reacted:

"Mofokeng is going to make it in life ❤️because of his heart 👏."

le_sherpherd commented:

"I thought he was gonna get something crazy like GTI or R, then I realised that the Gauteng Department of Sport, Art, Culture and Recreation couldn't possibly do that, it would be irresponsible from them giving him a fast vehicle , increasing risks of endangering himself and others on the road and just to set a positive example to the many young people that look up to him, Well done to the department, but am sure in no time, he'll go get himself a beast 😂, otherwise well done well done 👏."

dshabalala004 responded:

"Well deserved ❤️ congrats Rele."

konkerh782 shared:

"❤️❤️GOD is with you Rele always put him first and all you desire shall be given to you Congratulations."

