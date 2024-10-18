PSL club Cape Town City are determined to make a mark in the Carling Knockout Cup ahead of their last 16 match against Royal AM on Saturday, 19 October 2024

The Cape Town club has not won a trophy since 2018, and during the off-season, they brought in several new players in the hopes of adding more silverware to their cabinet

Local football fans backed City on social media, while they said the club does not have the best record in cup competitions in recent seasons

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Cape Town City is buoyant ahead of their Carling Knockout Cup match against Royal AM on Saturday, 19 October 2024.

The Citizens backed themselves for success in the tournament while they were beaten in the semi-finals of the MTN8 by eventual champions Orlando Pirates.

Cape Town City will face Royal AM in the Carling Knockout Cup. Image: CapeTownCityFC.

Source: Twitter

During the off-season, City brought in nine new players, including French striker Amadou Soukouna, hoping to win silverware this season.

Cape Town City are ready for action

City is ready for action, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Cape Town City, the camp has a positive vibe, while their opponents, Royal AM, also have high ambitions.

The source said:

"The club has brought in a lot of players with the sole purpose of bringing silverware this season and in the future. The Carling Cup is another chance to achieve their goals, and everybody is heading into the game confident that they can have a good campaign."

Citizens fans hope for the best

Local football fans backed City on social media and pointed out that the club has not lived up to expectations in previous seasons.

Citizens Update backed City:

"We are ready!"

Buyile Ntozini is cautious:

"Ready? Eish! I'm not sure. Hey, we got knocked out in the first round of cup competitions six times in the previous three seasons. But we remain optimistic."

Samukelo Xulu is hopeful:

"Please don't disappoint."

Eli Joshua Somjovu sasy Tinkler must use his squad:

"Coach Eric should also believe in the young stars; there is a lot of potential."

Sbongiseni Sibo is a fan:

"Salute warriors."

Cape Town City not interested in Erasmus

As Briefly News reported, Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler said the club is not interested in signing free agent Kermit Erasmus.

The former Bafana Bafana winger is a free agent after Orlando Pirates ended his injury-ravaged tenure at the club.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News