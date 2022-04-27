A viral video of a father and son going for a drive turned into a hilarious moment for many millions of viewers on social media

The son was driving and had a video recording in the car of his father whose reaction made many people laugh

The only bad thing about the video is that the older man is not wearing a seatbelt which could've made things hairy because of the high speed driven by his son

Fathers and sons that enjoy going on drives generally do so in a relaxed manner, but that isn't the case for these two men whose video went viral.

Social media users felt sorry for the older man who strangely wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

A father's reaction to his son catching him off guard while driving got a lot of traction. Image: Facebook

A young American man recorded his father's reaction as he drove enthusiastically in his high-performance car, Nationwide Productions reports.

Some social media users felt the clip was disrespectful as the older gentleman was not wearing a seatbelt and the young man seemed to be driving recklessly.

According to FindLaw.com, reckless driving is defined as willfully operating a vehicle with a disregard for safety, or showing willful disregard for consequences.

