Luxury car sales have seen improved sales in 2022 thanks to the proliferation of electric models on the market. Porsche is the only carmaker in the top four list that sells electric models in South Africa, with its new Taycan.

The Urus and 911 are made by Lamborghini and Porsche, respectively. Image: Martyn Lucy/Getty / Sjoerd van der Wal

According to the founder and CEO of motoring publication IN4RIDE Thami Masemola, the total number of luxury car sales in South Africa last month was 128. German carmaker Porsche sold the bulk of that figure with over 110 sales.

We breakdown the four luxury carmakers' sales below:

1. Porsche - 111

The Taycan is Porsche's first all-electric production car. Image: VCG/VCG via Getty

According to Porsche, the Taycan is priced from R2.53 million for the base all-electric model. The brand sold a startling 111 models in Mzansi last month; popular models include the Cayenne and Macan SUVs.

2. Lamborghini - 8

The Lamborghini Urus (left) was the Italian carmaker's best-selling model in the first half of 2022. Image: Martyn Lucy/Getty

According to Lamborghini, the Italian carmaker sold 5 090 cars around the globe between January and June this year. The Urus SUV made up the bulk of those sales, contributing 61%.

Eight Lamborghini models were sold in South Africa last month.

3. Ferrari - 6

The Ferrari F8 Tributo in Mayfair, London. The car is an update to the Ferrari 488 with notable exterior and performance changes. Image: Martyn Lucy/Getty

According to Ferrari, the Maranello-based company sold 3 251 cars in the first quarter of this year, an increase of 480 units compared to the same period in 2021.

Ferrari registered six models in Mzansi in August.

4. Bentley - 3

A Bentley Bentayga luxury SUV is displayed at German car manufacturer Volkswagen AG's annual general shareholders' meeting. Image: Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty

According to Bentley, the luxury British reported R6.7 billion in profit for the first half of 2022.

The Crewe-based company's best-selling cars during that period were the Bentayga, Flying Spur sedan, and the Continental GT.

Bentley sold three cars in South Africa last month.

