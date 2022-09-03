Chinese carmaker Haval added a new GT model to its H6 range with SUV coupe styling

The GT has more aggressive exterior styling and is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine with 155kW and 325Nm

We spoke to a motoring journalist and owner of "Dozer Drives", Sisanda Mbete, for his impression of the new H6 GT priced from R629 950

South African 'Car Twitter' was abuzz this week as Haval launched their striking new H6 GT model.

The sporty-looking SUV is based on the H6 mid-size model and is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine with a healthy 155kW and 325Nm mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The model costs R629 950 and is R40 000 more expensive than the normal G6 derivative, IOL reports.

Briefly News spoke exclusively to Sisanda Mbete, motoring journalist and owner of "Dozer Drives" across all social media platforms, who drove the new SUV at its launch in Cape Town this week.

In terms of where the new model fits into the H6 range, Mbete said:

"The H6 GT serves great styling, especially at the back where many manufacturers seem to spend less time on the drawing board, a coupe-styled family SUV that does not compromise on space and practicality in comparison to its H6 sibling."

The GT model certainly has unique styling elements compared to the rest of the H6 range, but it's the interior touches that have Mbete impressed:

"Where it adds to the H6 is unique interior styling touches such as the suede/alcantara partly covering the upper section of the front seats (with GT embroidery), more suede on the armrest, and green seat piping and steering wheel stitching to compliment the green brake callipers outside."

The aggressive styling complimented by large air intakes and black wheels add to the GT's sporty nature, and Mbete offers his impression from behind the steering wheel:

"Performance-wise, the H6 GT gets a brief overboost to take power stakes to 155kW/325Nm (over the H6's standard 150kW), and a deeper throatier roar of the exhaust note as you change driving modes makes for a more exciting time behind the wheel."

Musa Mthombeni and wife Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni recently enjoyed spending time in the Haval H6

Briefly News reported that Musa Mthombeni and his wife, Miss SA 2015 Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, enjoyed a relaxing drive in the Haval H6 in the Western Cape for a romantic lunch date.

The medical doctor and broadcaster posted a tweet showing off the whip and included a selfie with Liesl as they drove to Langebaan along the West Coast for lunch on Sunday, 21 August.

The couple were test driving the Haval H6, which went on sale in July 2021. The H6 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine with 150kW and 320Nm mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

The SUV is fitted with cool technology, such as a heads-up display, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 10.25-inch high-definition instrument panel display. In addition, a wireless smartphone charging dock eliminates the need for a cable.

The H6's comfort is defined by its leather seats with a heating option on certain models, and it's fitted with a raft of safety features, including ESP, HD 360-degree view camera, lane departure warning, parking assist, and a blind spot monitoring system.

According to Haval, the top-of-the-range Super Luxury model is priced at R514 900 and includes all of the features mentioned.

