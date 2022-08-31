Maserati has confirmed that the first MC20 model has arrived in South Africa

The Italian supercar is priced at R6.4 million and features a lightweight carbon fibre body

The MC20 is powered by a Biturbo Nettuno V6 engine, which produces 630hp and 750Nm

The first Maserati MC20 has arrived in South Africa and is only available in limited numbers across the globe.

The MC20 is built with Maserati's carbon fibre tub to keep weight close to 1 500kg. Image: Motorpress

According to Motorpress, the first unit , packed in Bianco Audace blue paint, has been delivered to its owner in South Africa.

The MC20 is powered by a 3.0-litre Biturbo V6 engine with 480kW and 750Nm and weighs around 1 500kg thanks to using a carbon fibre body for lightweight construction.

The engine uses technology in the top tier of motorsport: Formula 1. The high-revving engine uses carbon fibre to keep its weight, and the motor is located at the rear for better weight distribution. The engine's position helps with the driving dynamics.

The MC20 is only available in limited numbers worldwide, and only a handful will arrive in South Africa. Therefore, each customer has the opportunity to configure a bespoke vehicle that suits their needs and taste.

Maserati will allow customers to travel to Modena, Italy, to see the MC20 manufactured by the Italian carmaker. It's all part of the luxury car experience and has a massive price tag.

