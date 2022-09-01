The flagship performance A3 model has arrived in South Africa called the RS 3; it's available in two body styles: hatch and sedan

The five-cylinder 2.5-litre engine remains, and so does the 294kW power output; however, the torque figure has increased to 500Nm

The price of the hatch is R1 215 000 for the Sportback and R1 245 000 for the Sedan model

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The new generation RS 3 has arrived in South Africa with pricing and power outputs released.

The most powerful Audi hatch produced by the carmaker is heading to South Africa. Image: Motorpress

Source: UGC

According to Motorpress, the RS 3 is fitted with a torque splitter for the first time.

The price of the Sportback model is R1 215 000 and R1 245 000 for the Sedan. It rides on 19-inch wheels and is fitted with a Bang & Olufsen sound system.

The engine is the main headline, producing 294kW and 500Nm and resulting in a zero to 100km/h sprint time of 3.8 seconds thanks to a launch control system. As with all fast Audi models, the RS 3 features an all-wheel-drive system.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Ticking the RS Dynamic Package increases the top speed from 250 km/h to 290 km/h.

Large black air intakes dominate the exterior, and at the rear, a built-in diffuser and two large oval tailpipes create an aggressive rear end.

Super fast and elegant Maserati MC20 arrives in Mzansi, at R6.4 million a pop

Briefly News reported that the first Maserati MC20 has arrived in South Africa and is only available in limited numbers across the globe.

The first unit, packed in Bianco Audace blue paint, has been delivered to its owner in South Africa.

The MC20 is powered by a 3.0-litre Biturbo V6 engine with 480kW and 750Nm and weighs around 1 500kg thanks to using a carbon fibre body for lightweight construction.

The engine uses technology in the top tier of motorsport: Formula 1. The high-revving engine uses carbon fibre to keep its weight, and the motor is located at the rear for better weight distribution. In addition, the engine's position helps with the driving dynamics.

The MC20 is only available in limited numbers worldwide, and only a handful will arrive in South Africa.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News