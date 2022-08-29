South Africa's hopes of hosting a Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Kyalami racing circuit next year have been dashed

Several reports suggest that the announcement of the Belgium GP on the 2023 race calendar snuffs out South Africa as a new entry to the schedule

Formula 1's owners Liberty Media and the consortium hoping to bring the sport to South Africa couldn't find common ground on issues for the race to take place

South Africa will not host its first Formula 1 Grand Prix since 1993 after negotiations broke down between the consortium hoping to bring the race here and F1 owners Liberty Media.

South Africa will not host a Grand Prix in 2023 at the Kyalami racing circuit. Image: Quickpic / ANP via Getty

Source: UGC

According to RacingNews365.com , the South African Grand Prix (Pty) Ltd promoter was told that the race wouldn't take place in 2023.

The lack of funding from the government was a major stumbling block to securing the race at the Kyalami circuit next year. In addition, the facility needs upgrades to meet the FIA's requirements to stage an F1 race.

According to sports journalist Carl Lewis, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, stated that the sport wants to stage a race on the African continent, with South Africa as the most likely location.

Due to South Africa missing out on hosting the race next year, the Belgian GP at Spa-Francorchamps remains on the calendar in 2023, reports TimesLive.

Source: Briefly News