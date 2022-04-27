The two young Nigerian men known as Happie boys are settling down well for their studies in Cyprus

One of the videos shared on their page showed the moment they walked into their school before sitting for a lecture

Nigerians who reacted to their clip said their story is the true definition of a grass to grace kind of life

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The two Nigerian young men who were sacked while dancing during work hours have had their lives totally changed.

Their story which went viral many weeks ago changed their status as many people stepped in to see how they could be helped.

The men with their friends and manager walked in a group. Photo source: @happie_boys1

Source: UGC

Ready to study

One of the many blessings they got was a scholarship to study abroad. In an Instagram post, a video showed them dressed in traditional attires.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

A part of the clip captured the moment they walked into their class like kings as they sat in front of desktop computers, ready for their lectures.

Watch the video below (swipe):

At the of writing this report, their post has gathered over 400 comments with thousands of likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

ubiee_of.uyo said:

"This una manager no de try, he drip finish come allow una wear this?"

chacha_reigns said:

"Wetin the dark one wear for head."

boyczar_01 said:

"Shey all this ones go know book like this."

only_1_bim said:

"Una wear agbada go class."

twinnetp said:

"This guy on the left still carry him security cap follow body."

___capalot__ said:

"Shey be na school una Dey go?"

madagaskaog said:

"I love you my boys."

Young man who recorded the clip of the sacked dancing security boys gets overseas scholarship

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that the saying that one good turn deserves another has found bearing in the life of a young Nigerian named Caleb as he is set to fly out of the country for study purposes.

A video of two security boys dancing on duty at a restaurant had gone viral on social media, thanks to Caleb, who recorded the boys' performance.

A few days after the video went viral, the boys were relieved from their role. This skyrocketed their social media fame as people offered them support in kind words and deeds, one of which is the General Overseer of Omega Power Power, Pastor Chibuzor Chinenye

Source: Briefly News