A young man who was the brain behind the viral video of the dancing security men has bagged a scholarship to study abroad

The Imo state indigene identified simply as Caleb will be going along with the sacked security men turned internet sensations to Cyprus

The young boys' sack from the restaurant had sparked debate on social media and attracted kindhearted persons to bless them

The saying that one good turn deserves another has found bearing in the life of a young Nigerian named Caleb as he is set to fly out of the country for study purposes.

A video of two security boys dancing on duty at a restaurant had gone viral on social media, thanks to Caleb, who recorded the boys' performance.

Disappointment turned to a blessing

A few days after the video went viral, the boys were relieved from their role. This skyrocketed their social media fame as people offered them support in kind words and deeds, one of which is the General Overseer of Omega Power Power, Pastor Chibuzor Chinenye.

Pastor Chinenye, while commenting under a publication's page on Facebook promised to give the two boys scholarships to study abroad.

In a new video shared on their Instagram page, Caleb from Ehime Mbano in Imo state excitedly announced that he was also offered a scholarship to the same university by the pastor.

Caleb, who identified himself as the boys' manager, said he handles their Instagram and TikTok accounts.

The young man and the boys' appreciated the pastor for the kind gesture when they called at his mansion.

Watch the video of the trio at the G.O's house appreciating him:

Netizens celebrate them

@precious11132019 wrote:

"Just one good year can change your whole life. May it be this year.

"Amen."

@mssandrabenede wrote:

"Daddy in the lord will not give me scholarship too when I come to his church?"

@dee_of_port_harcourt wrote:

"Me wey Dey port harcourt I don find this pastor taya for scholarship I no see am I no get am e be like I go begin go sweep him gate."

@stperfectcollections wrote:

"Thanks and God bless you more Daddy, honestly what i saw here right now just made my day despite my mood #GodKnows i really appreciate your quality response towards them and others. You shall live long to see your great grandchildren in good health Amen. #cheers daddy."

@bestkitchenitem wrote:

"Congratulations guyz Am happy for you guyz❤️ Please Incase of next time you remember to remove your cap, just like to friend did it's a sign of respect, just my humble opinion."

