A grey Mercedes-Benz sedan was discovered by police in the Free State after the car had been reported stolen in 2002 in KwaZulu-Natal

A 31-year-old suspect was taken into custody after the police spotted the suspicious vehicle and pulled the person over

Harrismith in the Free State is just over 280km in distance from Pinetown in KwaZulu-Natal where the car had been reported stolen

Free State police cracked a case of a missing Mercedes-Benz sedan 20 years after it was stolen 280km away in KwaZulu-Natal.

A 31-year-old man was taken into custody after being found in possession of the car on the N3 highway.

South African police found a Mercedes-Benz that was reported stolen 20 years ago. Image: Getty

The owner of a stolen grey Mercedes-Benz sedan will breathe a sigh of relief after the German luxury vehicle was found in another province, TimesLive reports.

Free State police released a statement saying a 31-year-old man had been found in possession of the car on the N3 highway near Balmoral. He was set to appear in court on Friday, IOL reports.

It possibly goes to show just how far (quite literally) criminals will go to take one's possessions as the distance between Pinetown in KwaZulu-Natal and Harrismith in the Free State is 280km.

