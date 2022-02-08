Mzansi social media users could not believe their eyes after watching footage of a vehicle that was stolen with ease in broad daylight

The video was shared by Vehicle Trackers on Twitter who said the Toyota Hilux GD6 was stolen in less than a minute

The crime has left many Saffas shook as they expressed their concerns about the innovative technology used to steal cars

Several South African online users were disturbed after viewing footage of a vehicle that was stolen with ease and stealth.

Video footage of a Toyota Hilux GD6 being stolen in the North West province was shared on social media recently. Image: @VehicleTrackerz/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The footage was posted by Vehicle Trackers (@VehicleTrackerz) on Twitter and according to the post, the Toyota Hilux GD6 was stolen in less than a minute at Islands Spar in Hartbeespoort Dam, North West province.

The video shows a minibus drive around a parking lot before it eventually parks next to a Toyota Hilux bakkie. A few minutes later, the bakkie reverses out the parking bay and drives out the area with the minibus closely following from behind.

The suspects are not identifiable in the CCTV footage.

Saffas responded to the post by sharing their concerns and disapproval about the crime in question.

@Cognitive_T said:

“I want to buy legend 50 but this is telling me not to.”

@MabenaMonty reacted:

“Why do people still buy this car? Even if you have a tracker they will take it with a gun, so it's useless.”

@cybersniper1 replied:

“Because they want to. Can’t be scared of buying a car because someone might steal it...by the way they can steal any car depends on the order from the buyer.”

@NdimUVuyo wrote:

“I honestly don’t believe people can steal a car this easily. No ways. Either the car was jammed right from the beginning or they had an extra immobilizer or another reason that would've made stealing the car easier.”

@DavidEnver reacted:

“Did you notice that the thieves were initially interested in the Toyota Fortuner so there is no way they jammed the signal? These bakkies are easily stolen.”

@AzaniaAfrica3 commented:

“These trackers corporations are useless because telematics is a powerful technology, which I think isn't being applied correctly. A car with a high-end early warning with jamming capabilities shouldn't be stolen easily. South Africa tracking companies failed the greatest tech ever invented.”

Source: Briefly News