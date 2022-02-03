A video of a foiled recent cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery has been doing the rounds on social media

The clip was shared by Social Cohesion Advocate Yusuf Abramjee on Twitter and shows the crime in action at a petrol station

Online users shared their views on the criminal accident with many saying more proactive action needs to be done to address this crime

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Social Cohesion Advocate Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) took to social media to share a video of a foiled cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery recently.

A video of a foiled cash-in-transit heist was shared on social media recently. Image: @Abramjee / Twitter

Source: Twitter

The CCTV footage was shared on Twitter and currently has over 68.2K views. It shows men attempt to attack a Fidelity Security Group CIT vehicle at a petrol station. The criminals do not succeed in their escapade as the Fidelity security driver of the armoured vehicle manages to drive away.

Abramjee captioned the tweet:

“Recent #CITRobbery foiled. Full marks to the @fidelity_secure driver.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The rise of CTI robberies is of great concern in Mzansi. Online users responded to the post with their views on the incident:

@PatrickTPhatudi said:

How can a person put his /her life in danger for money? Insurance will pay or replace the money but life won't be replaced.”

@Portiarankoko reacted:

“You know what opportunity I see here. If petrol attendant were equipped with tear gas they could have thrown one or two canisters in the getaway vehicle. I promise you the police would have found them in that garage.”

@Jan_Van_Schaik commented:

“However, petrol attendants are the first persons to run for hiding. Pity they not trained for these incidents!”

@siri_siraj responded:

“It looks like those guys ran on foot coz 1. Their car was damaged 2. They all couldn't fit in the car and therefore the doors couldn't close.”

@LAWRENC2505581 said:

“I have noticed that the fidelity security personnel take too long to do their job. The company MUST improve the time/period it takes for collection. In and out in a flash!!”

Man stops robbery tsotsi in his tracks

Briefly News previously reported that an upstanding citizen Baba Sebolao (@SebolaoBaba) recently took to social media to share how he was able to stop a criminal in his tracks.

He shared the Twitter post on Friday, 28 January with a photo of the alleged robbery culprit whom he had managed to catch and hand over to the police.

“Today I managed to rescue a sister who was robbed an iPad by this gentleman sitting on the ground. We called the police, who came after 2hours. The guy is behind bars and sister received her iPad,” he said in the tweet.

Several online users lauded Sebolao on his bravery and proactive role in restoring justice.

Source: Briefly News