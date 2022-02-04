A man took to social media to share details on how his wife was hijacked at gunpoint of her Mercedes-Benz

The thieves took the vehicle and the woman’s cellphone and sped off, leaving her stranded on the road

Fortunately, she was unharmed during the incident and the stripped vehicle was later recovered

A man shared the devastating ordeal of how his wife was hijacked at gunpoint of her luxury vehicle on Wednesday, 2 February in Katlehong.

Taking to his Twitter account @collinsAMI12 detailed the incident:

“Last night around 9pm my wife was hijacked at gunpoint in Katlehong, by the grace of God she was unharmed. They took the Mercedes then sped off, leaving her stranded on the road. When she got help she called and I alerted @TrackerSA, who activated the device and recovered the car stripped.”

Online users shared their reactions on the tweet:

@PHASTARICO said:

“These guys who strip cars I suspect were former worker for these companies.”

@Garikai_Mhlanga reacted:

“I think they have device that pinpoints where tracker is hidden.”

@Drickz_ commented:

“Sorry Malume. We appreciate that she’s unharmed.”

@sandynjabulo1 responded:

“This thing of hijacking is serious and police are not acting. My uncle bought a bakkie yesterday and he was hijacked at the gate and shot to death. Good thing your wife was unharmed, may the good Lord protected her.”

@lucaskagiso said:

“Damn SA is a crime scene. I am sorry brother. Thanks God she is fine. cherry on top the car was found. Be well brother and be there for her during this difficult time.”

@Allen88Yuri replied:

“I'm glad she's fine man.”

