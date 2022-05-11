Grammy Award-winning American rapper Young Thug was arrested on Monday for participation in criminal street gang activity

According to reports, Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams was arrested together with 27 other people named in a 56-count indictment

The This is America rapper's social media posts and song lyrics are said to have played a huge part in his arrest

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

American rapper Young Thug was arrested. The Grammy Award-winning star was taken into police custody for street gang violence.

American hitmaker Young Thug was arrested after he was involved in street gang related crimes. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Complex, Young Thug, real name Jeffery Lamar Williams was arrested after his home was raided by the police.

Per the outlet, the rapper who is being charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and participation in criminal street gang activity is being held at Fulton County Jail.

The Shaderoom reports that Young Thug and another rapper Gunna were listed among 28 people named in a 56-count indictment. Various media reports also stated that the rapper's social media posts and song lyrics played a huge role in charging the rappers for their crimes.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to media reports, the police charge sheet stated that lyrics from the rapper's hit song Ski are among the evidence being used by the police.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Mike Tyson will not be prosecuted for punching man on a plane: “Our decision is that we won’t file charges”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Mike Tyson will not be facing any criminal charges for punching a fellow passenger on a plane. The former boxer trended on social media in April after he was filmed raining punches on a fellow passenger who was seated behind him on the plane.

According to reports, Tyson was initially friendly to the fan, and they even took a few selfies together. However, things allegedly went south when the fan kept bothering 'Iron Mike'. Tyson lost his patience with the man and did what he does best-punching.

The South African reports that the retired boxer will not be facing criminal charges for mercilessly beating a fellow passenger.

Source: Briefly News