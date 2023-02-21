Trevor Noah is one of the hardest-working comedians and he has been making bank since moving to the US

From producing and hosting The Daily Show to hosting the Grammys, Trevor has made enough money to drive around in expensive cars

The South African-born superstar reportedly owns a Lamborghini Aventador, a Rollys Royce Cullinan, a Chevrolet Tahoe, and a Tesla Model S

Trevor Noah is one of the best comedians in the world. The former The Daily Show host has been making bank since moving to America and is now living the soft life with other world-renowned superstars.

Trevor Noah's car collection is reportedly worth over R19 million. Image: @trevornoah

Source: Instagram

The South African-born star also made a lot of money when he hosted the Grammys in 2022 and 2023. He has also been touring the world and making comedy supporters laugh at his sold-out shows. 21 Motoring reports that in 2019, he was named the fourth-richest comedian by Forbes magazine.

The hard-working comedian can now afford to drive his dream cars and he has expensive taste when it comes to his whips. Trevor has bought himself a car for every special occasion. He owns a spacious family car, a sports car to impress his dates and an electric car. Briefly News takes a look at the superstar's R19.5 million car collection.

Trevor Noah owns a luxurious car collection. Image: @trevornoah

Source: Instagram

1. Chevrolet Tahoe

According to 21 Motoring, Trevor's cheapest car is a Chevrolet Tahoe. The actor bought the ride for $70 000. The car offers three rows of seats and more cargo room than most large sports utility vehicles. It is one of the biggest cars parked in Trevor Noah's lux car garage.

2. Lamborghini Aventador

The comedian reportedly paid nearly $500 000 for his supercar. The Lamborghini Aventador can sprint from 0-60 in just 2.7 seconds. Most Hollywood celebs own the half-a-million-dollar supercar and Trevor had to get one to impress his peers and potential girlfriends in the entertainment space.

3. Rolls Royce Cullinan

Trevor loves to drive around in his Rolls Royce Cullinan. It is the most lux and expensive version of the Rolls Royce series and the second most expensive car in his car collection. He bought the car for a whopping $400 000. It has a 6.7L twin-turbocharged inter-cooled V12 engine. The car attains a top speed of 155 mph and acceleration of 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds.

4. Tesla Model S

The superstar bought the car for $110,000. His model is one of the most popular cars made by Elon Musk's Tesla. The Model S has incredible electric power and the best driving range of all cars, say most car reviewers. The Model S is blazingly fast with an acceleration from 0-60 mph. Trevor shared that he loves electric cars.

