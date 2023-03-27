A car enthusiast from Cape Town shared his new Hyundai i30N on social media, which has garnered over 300 000 views on TikTok

The i30N is Hyundai's first true performance car and boasts around 300bhp with a 2.0-litre turbo engine, manual gearbox and handbrake

The i30N comes in two specs: the base model with 247bhp and the Performance Pack with 276bhp, a sports exhaust, a limited-slip differential, 19-inch wheels with stickier tyres

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

New whip, new me. Kaapstad man shows off his Hyundai i30N. @buma3694/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A car enthusiast, @buma3694, from Cape Town, has gone on socials to share his brand new whip: The Hyundai i30N.

"My new baby," he said in the caption.

The post has garnered over 300 000 views on TikTok so far.

New set of Hyundai wheels for Cape Town man

You can see the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

What is new in the Hyundai i30N?

According to Top Gear, Hyundai has released its first true-performance car, the i30N. Although previous attempts have been made, such as hot hatches and F2 editions of the Hyundai Coupe, none have reached the level of the i30N, which boasts around 300bhp and was developed under the supervision of a former BMW M boss. The car has been honed by driving enthusiasts without sacrificing the needs of marketing departments.

The i30N comes with features such as an illuminated rev counter, the ability to store a mix of chassis settings in one button, a manual gearbox and a handbrake. The i30N's specs include a 2.0-litre turbo engine that drives the front wheels through a standard six-speed manual gearbox.

Two specs are available: the base model with 247bhp and a full suite of adjustable driving modes and launch control, or the Performance Pack with 276bhp, a sports exhaust, a limited-slip differential for more precise handling, 19-inch wheels with stickier tyres and stronger brakes.

The i30N comes in a hatchback or Fastback form, which resembles a saloon car. The price is R 779 900.00. Overall, the i30N is a great hot hatch that is fast, fun, and capable of bringing out your inner scamp, but be prepared for slightly chunky fuel bills.

Netizens congratulated the man on his purchase

@nomazas said:

"But on a serious note, a huge discussion needs to be had. Like what was Hyundai waiting for to finally be this gorgeous?"

@TK Kubeka added:

"This is a great mean machine."

@KAYDEE commented:

"Dream car."

@Cindy Cee said:

"People have been sleeping on Hyundai though."

@Mba_Lee40 said:

"This is epic."

@Valentine Nkomo:

"I hear its a beast of a Car. Show us a test drive please."

@Boitumelo:

"I love this car, congratulations."

@jessicagovender35:

"Congratulations that’s a stunning vehicle! Safe travels."

"My dream car": Man buys 2023 Mercedes AMG GLE

In other car purchase stories, Briefly News reported on a young lady who revealed how she accompanied her boyfriend to a car dealership when he wanted to buy a 2023 Mercedes AMG GLE 53. While waiting in the dealership showroom, the lady said they checked out other beautiful automobiles. She even showed people a green cruiser which she tagged her future car.

ROSE said:

"God please keep me alive so I can enjoy everything I deserve. Congratulations."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News