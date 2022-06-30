Toyota South Africa announced it has signed a three-year partnership with the Springboks to be the team’s new vehicle partner

Aside from being the world champion's mobility sponsor, Toyota's logo will also feature on the team's merchandise

Rugby has remained one of the top-ten interests of South African consumers throughout the years and Toyota currently sponsors the Cheetahs team

Two of South Africa's strongest brands, the Springbok rugby team and Toyota, announced a three-year partnership as the team's new vehicle partner.

Springbok fullback Willie Le Roux poses inside a new Toyota vehicle. Image: MotorPress / Twitter

One of South Africa's most popular car brands has been supporting the Cheetahs rugby team for many years and now they've upped the ante by providing vehicles to the Springbok rugby team until 2025, Toyota reports.

The Springboks are the current world champions and are about to begin their Incoming Series fixtures this weekend at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria against Wales, EWN reports.

Leon Theron: Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at TSAM says:

"The future of South African rugby is bright both domestically and internationally and we are honoured to drive this new chapter in SA’s sporting journey."

It's a momentous occasion to witness a Japanese carmaker with a large presence and production plant in South Africa proudly partner with one of the country's most successful sports teams. The Springboks have won the world cup in 1995, 2007 and most recently in 2019 Siya Kolisi lifted the Webb Ellis trophy.

Toyota and Kaizer Chiefs' strike new deal, more cars and logo added to Amakhosis' shirt

Earlier this year Toyota committed to Kaizer Chiefs as its official vehicle partner with more cars and a feature of their logo on the shirt, Briefly News reports.

Toyota South Africa has increased its fleet to 30 vehicles with Kaizer Chiefs as part of its new deal which includes the carmaker's logo emblazoned on the left sleeve of the Amakhosi's shirt or the Glamour Boys, as they are affectionately known. Toyota has been Chiefs' official vehicle supplier since 2017.

The fleet ranges from hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs, bakkies to panel vans and minibuses. Toyota says an undisclosed but sizeable cash component which will help the club with its day-to-day operations.

