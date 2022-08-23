Mercedes-Benz is going to debut four electric cars at the 2022 Festival of Motoring event from 26 to 28 August at the Kyalami racing circuit

Visitors will be able to get up close and personal with the German carmaker's new EQA, EQB, EQC and EQS electric cars

The full range will be launched to the media and the South African market later in 2022

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Mercedes-Benz has revealed it will show off its electric car range at this year's Festival of Motoring event at Kyalami racing circuit.

South Africans will be able to get their first look at Mercedes-Benz's electric car range. Image: Motorpress

Source: UGC

According to Motorpress, the show will take place from 26 to 28 August 2022 and fans of the luxury brand will see the EQA sports SUV; EQB five/seven-seater SUV; EQC luxury SUV; and the EQS luxury saloon on display.

The best part of Merc's presence at the show is that it will feature a dynamic section that they gives visitors a chance to have a track experience in the EQA and EQC.

Car lovers can enjoy a lap around Kyalami in the expert hands of an AMG Driving Academy Instructor as they demonstrate the dynamic capabilities of the EQ models.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

According to Mercedes-Benz, the company's financial services team will also be at the show to help potential customers with their next purchase.

Info and tickets are available from www.festivalofmotoring.co.za. and it'll be a fun weekend for the entire family.

Mercedes-Benz's latest electric car features lux interior with 2 mega big screens

Briefly News reported that Mercedes-Benz teased the latest images of the interior of its new EQE SUV.

The electric SUV will make its world debut on 16 October 2022. The EQE is based on the large electric platform from Mercedes-EQ.

On top of this, it boasts a consistently digital interior. The optionally available MBUX Hyperscreen implements this to impressive effect.

The entire instrument panel is one ultimate widescreen. The high-resolution screens merge seemingly seamlessly under a single glass cover.

The EQE will feature two large screens, one instrument cluster and a centrally-mounted HD touchscreen in the centre console.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News