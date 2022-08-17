Mercedes-Benz's new electric SUV, the EQE, will debut a number of new features in its interior

The German carmaker will showcase the EQE SUV to the world for the first time on 16 October 2022

The EQE SUV is based on the large electric platform from Mercedes-EQ and utilises a digitised interior

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Mercedes-Benz teased the latest images of the interior of its new EQE SUV.

Electric luxury car future: Mercedes-Benz teases interior pics of its EQE SUV

Source: UGC

According to Motorpress, the electric SUV will make its world debut on 16 October 2022.

The EQE is based on the large electric platform from Mercedes-EQ.

On top of this, it boasts a consistently digital interior. The optionally available MBUX Hyperscreen implements this to impressive effect.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The entire instrument panel is one ultimate widescreen. The high-resolution screens merge seemingly seamlessly under a single glass cover.

According to GreenCarReports, the EQE will feature two large screens, one instrument cluster and a centrally-mounted HD touchscreen in the centre console.

2 Cool Mercedes-AMG models face off in an epic race in South Africa

Briefly News reports that a video of two Mercedes-Benz performance cars going head-to-head in a drag race has gone viral.

The viral video was uploaded onto Ryno's Torque Show Facebook page and has been viewed over 240 000 times.

The two cars are both from the German carmaker's AMG performance arm, and the A45 S is fitted with the world's most powerful engine with 310kW, reports Mercedes-Benz.

The AMG-GT S is the big daddy of the range and is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo engine with over 400kW and mated to a dual-clutch gearbox with an incredible engine noise from four tailpipes.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News