Two Mercedes-Benz AMG models go head-to-head in an epic drag race battle

The clip went viral on social media and was viewed over 240 000 times, with many people commenting

The A45 S and GT S are powerful cars with four-wheel-drive performance cars and look awesome

A video of two Mercedes-Benz performance cars going head-to-head in a drag race has gone viral.

Source: UGC

The viral video was uploaded onto Ryno's Torque Show Facebook page and has been viewed over 240 000 times.

The two cars are both from the German carmaker's AMG performance arm, and the A45 S is fitted with the world's most powerful engine with 310kW, reports Mercedes-Benz.

The AMG-GT S is the big daddy of the range and is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo engine with over 400kW and mated to a dual-clutch gearbox with an incredible engine noise from four tailpipes.

Watch the clip below:

Here are some of the best responses:

Khensile Reveal Nkanyani says:

"Thanks for the content bro, may your work be seen by the right people to fund it."

Msa Cobbra Ntongande Mathabela says:

"Lol guys dis is big machine GT is a boss."

Masedi Kgapane says:

"Mara guys the is something you have to understand even Lamborghini don't stand a chance on A45 on the drag race but on the freeway the 45 will lose."

The 2023 Mercedes AMG One Hypercar with over 780kW Will Finally Go into Production and Cost over R30 Million

Briefly News reports, to mark the 55th anniversary of the performance and sports car brand, the production version of the Mercedes-AMG One is celebrating its world premiere.

The two-seater super sports car brings the world's most modern and efficient Formula 1 hybrid drive technology from the race track to the road for the first time.

The German carmaker announced it would produce just 275 at a price of $2 million or over R30 million. Each unit has been bought.

