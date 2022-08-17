Heavy K’s R1.3 Million Powerful Turbocharged BMW M4 Pimped-Out Ride Stuns Mzansi
- A post on social media by Heavy K shows a BMW M4, which is a performance coupe
- The clip went viral on Twitter and was captioned: "Rented M-Power! Can you hear it now?"
- The BMW M4 is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged engine with 317kW and has a top speed of 250km/h
Heavy K posted a video on Twitter showing off his new BMW M4 whip with cool smoke in the music clip.
A video posted on Twitter by South African rapper Heavy-K, went viral on social media.
South Africans reacted to the video on social media; here are the best responses:
@ChrisBanii says:
"Nah but this joint bangs!"
@MokoenaStyles says:
"Not everything deserves a response Morena, they fetch you nawe you get fetched!!! Control your emotions"
@iAMegamind says:
"Lol, that tweep has everyone the anchors."
@Chymamusique says:
"Dope ride Khusta !! God bless you"
DJ Tira's wife Gugu Khathi shows off a powerful R1.6 million Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 with new pink wrap
Briefly News reports media personality, and entrepreneur Gugu Khathi showed off a brilliant pink wrap on her powerful Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0.
The 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 is powered by its prized naturally-aspirated 4.0-litre six-cylinder Boxer engine that produces 294kW.
The Porsche has 20-inch black wheels and a six-speed manual gearbox. It can reach 100km/h from a standstill in 4.5 seconds.
According to Khati's Instagram bio, she is involved in several projects such as a reality show, TEDx speaker, property and a radio keynote speaker.
Khati has recently posted a series of pics of the gleaming pink Porsche on Instagram accompanied by inspirational words.
