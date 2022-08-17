A post on social media by Heavy K shows a BMW M4, which is a performance coupe

Heavy K posted a video on Twitter showing off his new BMW M4 whip with cool smoke in the music clip.

Heavy K's R1.3 million BMW M4 pimped-out ride stuns Mzansi

A video posted on Twitter by South African rapper Heavy-K, went viral on social media.

The clip showcases a BMW M4, powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged engine with 317kW and a top speed of 250km/h.

South Africans reacted to the video on social media; here are the best responses:

@ChrisBanii says:

"Nah but this joint bangs!"

@MokoenaStyles says:

"Not everything deserves a response Morena, they fetch you nawe you get fetched!!! Control your emotions"

@iAMegamind says:

"Lol, that tweep has everyone the anchors."

@Chymamusique says:

"Dope ride Khusta !! God bless you"

DJ Tira's wife Gugu Khathi shows off a powerful R1.6 million Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 with new pink wrap

Briefly News reports media personality, and entrepreneur Gugu Khathi showed off a brilliant pink wrap on her powerful Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0.

The 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 is powered by its prized naturally-aspirated 4.0-litre six-cylinder Boxer engine that produces 294kW.

The Porsche has 20-inch black wheels and a six-speed manual gearbox. It can reach 100km/h from a standstill in 4.5 seconds.

According to Khati's Instagram bio, she is involved in several projects such as a reality show, TEDx speaker, property and a radio keynote speaker.

Khati has recently posted a series of pics of the gleaming pink Porsche on Instagram accompanied by inspirational words.

Source: Briefly News