Gugu Khati showed off her bright pink Porsche sportscar on social media to her 707 000 followers

Khati is married to DJ Tira, who is famous for helping make the Gqom music genre popular

Khati's Porsche is a 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 worth over R1.6 million and powered by a four-litre direct injection boxer engine with 294kW

Media personality and entrepreneur Gugu Khathi showed off a brilliant pink wrap on her powerful Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0

Gugu Khathi wrapped her Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 in a cool pink colour. Image: Instagram

According to Porsche, the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 is powered by its prized naturally-aspirated 4.0-litre six-cylinder Boxer engine that produces 294kW.

The Porsche has 20-inch black wheels and a six-speed manual gearbox. It can reach 100km/h from a standstill in 4.5 seconds, reports IOL.

According to Khati's Instagram bio, she is involved in several projects such as a reality show, TEDx speaker, property and a radio keynote speaker.

Khati has recently posted a series of pics of the gleaming pink Porsche on Instagram accompanied by inspirational words.

She says:

"Beautiful girl you were made to hard things...so believe in yourself."

