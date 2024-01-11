A woman celebrated landing employment at Capitec, Cape Town, as a Capitec champion

The lady shared the process she went through before getting the final employment offer

Online users reacted with congratulatory messages, many wanting her to help them apply

A woman celebrated getting employed at Capitec. Images: @pamzikha

A woman celebrated landing a job at Capitec.

@pamzikha shared the good news on her TikTok account, sharing the video showing the journey to landing the Capitec champion position.

The woman applied for the job and completed assessments, reference checks, and fingerprint verification. Finally, after going through all the processes, she received a letter of employment.

She captured a moment when she was at work wearing a uniform.

This comes at a time when many people are experiencing job application rejections. At a moment when the unemployment rate is at its most high.

See the woman's job application process

TikTok users showered her with congratulatory messages

The video got over 5,000 likes. Online users congratulated her on landing a job at Capitec.

@user8842302869626 said:

"A huge congratulations to you, dear... I applied since last year November, all of my applications say *Application Received* but no respond."

@zeentleq shared:

"Congratulations babe! all the best with your new job! ❤"

@Lethabo commented:

"️️️Congratulations."

@siwakhilemavuso wrote:

"Congratulations and thank you for sharing this , so amazing to watch ❤️"

@Anelamangadi SdurDla asked:

"Congratulations Sis ... Ngicela ukubuza kuthi kwathatha isikhathi esingaka nani ukuphendula after you completed assessment ?" ("How long did it take the to get back to you after you have completed the assessment").

@_Emkay_39 said:

"Congratulations I’m also starting on the 1st of December, see you in Cape Town "

