This Cape Town primary school used a viral TikTok game to help students learn some Afrikaans

TikTok user @pinelandsnorthprimary shared a video showing the students' answers; some were funny

People loved this awesome video and how the school is using social media as a learning tool

TikTok games are making their way into classrooms, and most are loving it. This Cape Town primary school did the Afrikaans word guessing game, and it was a vibe.

The school shared a video showing the students’ answers, some were funny. Image: TikTok / @pinelandsnorthprimary

Schools are accepting that social media is not going anywhere and are now using it to their advantage.

Cape Town primary school smashes TikTik Afrikaans word guessing challenge

TikTok user @pinelandsnorthprimary shared a video of one of their classes playing the viral Afrikaans game. The students loved the distraction and challenge.

Take a look at them having fun while learning:

Mzansi citizens have a giggle at some of the answers

The boy who said "I don't know" for the letter I had people busting. Citizens are loving the use of social media as a learning tool. Afrikaans can be tricky.

Read some of the comments:

puli367 laughed:

“I'm screaming ‘Iemand’ ”

erl_ said:

“Your letter ‘I’ He said, ‘I don't know’ he got it ”

Zanmari Erasmus shared:

“I’m Afrikaans, and if you put me on the spot like that I’m going to forget every Afrikaans word I’ve ever learned.”

N.S chuckled:

“Afrikaans is a struggle for everyone. ”

