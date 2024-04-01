A geography teacher was captured spoiling her learners with snacks for doing well in the term

The video showing the woman's act of kindness was posted on social media by one of the pupils

South Africans on the platform were impressed by the teacher's dedication and the way she rewarded the kids

A teacher rewarded high school pupils for doing well in term 1. Image: @lemonadefaramouw1

A schoolboy went on TikTok to flex about his amazing geography teacher. The educator decided to spoil her learners for obtaining a 98% average for the term.

Sweet treat for success

Two pupils are seen handing out snacks in the classroom in the video uploaded on the page @lemonadefaramouw1. The learners were beaming with smiles when they received their goodies.

Heartwarming video goes viral

The thoughtful gesture gained traction with more than 854,000 views. Hundreds flocked to the comments sections to appreciate the kind teacher.

School video sparks engagement

Some viewers shared memories of their schooling years and how their teachers treated them.

@tayyylinn said:

"Just looked at my geography teacher and sighed. "

@Sara posted:

"She’s gorgeous and you can see how much she cares about her students. "

@CK101 mentioned:

"When a teacher is focused and dedicated to her job the students perform. Well done."

@DanéKilian wrote:

"I'm a new teacher of geography and I am sure I hope I can reach this. ❤️ Starting next term."

@sunshineHunter3 shared:

"My agriculture high school teacher once cooked Indian food for us and bought sweets for my class before our final senior exam. He said its how he's saying goodbye. "

@travelproject1 stated:

"My English teacher used to buy us meals just so she would teach fed students. God wish she knew how grateful I am now."

@Pabi. commented:

"Positive Reinforcement! ❤️❤️"

@ernanette47 added:

"I’m this type of teacher. I believe in gifting my students for all their achievements."

Teachers spoil class with KFC

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a young girl recently took to TikTok to share a special video of how her teachers spoiled her class during break time.

TikTok user shared a video of teachers bringing KFC food and sides into the classroom. The class sits together, eats the food, and drinks cold drinks while recording videos of themselves enjoying the meal. It looks like they're having a good time together.

