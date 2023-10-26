A young girl has shared how her teachers spoil the class with KFC meals and other lunchtime treats

The video captured the delightful moments when educators brought KFC's famous fried chicken and delicious sides into the classroom

Many people in Mzansi shared their school memories and how certain teachers impacted their lives

Pupil shares a video of her class getting spoilt by her teachers. Images: @una.spamss

Source: TikTok

A young girl recently took to TikTok to share a special video of how her teachers spoil her class during break time.

Teachers spoil pupils with treats and make a lasting impression

TikTok user @una.spamss shared a video of teachers bringing KFC food and sides into the classroom. The class sits together, eats the food, and drinks cold drinks while recording videos of themselves enjoying the meal. It looks like they're having a good time together.

The video quickly gained popularity, with many people in South Africa sharing their fond school memories. The clip shows how often the teachers spoiled the class with different meals.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shares school memories

This TikTok video is more than just a treat, it's a sweet reminder of the beautiful memories that school can create. The clip also underscores the importance of recognising the efforts of teachers who significantly impact students' lives.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@ohk.i.pull.up commented:

"Imagine being absent."

@Yhoo_khanyaaaah said:

"That fact that the door was closed says a lot."

@Eden Afrikawit shared:

"Guys please don't disappoint your teachers. Study hard and Ace those exams."

@Nobuhl_e shared:

"Time they hate us sm no one wanted to be our register teacher,we always the topic yako staff."

@Shaz commented:

"Time thina they hate us all teachers don't even wanna teach our class."

@unknown23456 said:

"Your teachers will be hella disappointed if most of y'all fail hey.:

South African teacher feeds pupils breakfast

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a dedicated South African teacher shared a post about feeding pupils breakfast before school started.

The TikTok video shows the teacher's generosity and care for her students, which struck a chord with many.

Mzansi netizens praised the teacher for her kindness and commitment to her students' well-being.

